Check out everything that happened this Saturday morning on reality

Long live to the king! Douglas Silva was the great champion of the leader’s race this Friday, on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). In his first few minutes of reign, Douglas divided the group into vip and xepa. To the surprise of those who watched, he chose Tiago Abravanel, Scooby, Paulo André, Luciano, Lucas and Rodrigo for his VIP, leaving the women and Arthur Aguiar in the xepa. He justified the choice as a request from his daughter, Maria Flor, not to take any woman to the leader’s room, but later stated that it was to mix the groups Pipoca and Camarote.

BBB 22: Douglas Silva wins race and is the first leader of the house Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Come with us to check out everything that happened at ‘madruga boladona’!

Cabin-only wall?

In the early hours of today, Boninho commented on his official Instagram that he believes that tomorrow’s wall will be composed only of the famous people of the Camarote group. This was because, while the Pipoca group spent the day and night combining votes, the Camarote group talked about different subjects.

“It’s fire! Popcorn in the war plotting the votes, watching the game and the people in the cabin seem to be at the party. I think this Sunday there will only be a cabin!”

“Hello? What’s your emergency?”

Douglas was injured in the first few minutes in the leader’s room and needed medical help. Talking to Lucas, Luciano, Tiago, Scooby and Paulo André, the actor hit and cut his foot near the bed, where there is a small elevation. Douglas even tried to improvise a bandage but the production of “Big Brother Brasil” caught the brother’s attention, who had to go to the Confessionary to ask for a doctor.

BBB 22: Douglas Silva is the leader of the week Image: Playback/Globplay

“You’re so mad about everything!”, said Bárbara to Rodrigo

Rodrigo continued to martyr himself for having used a pejorative term in a conversation with the brothers last Thursday. The angel of the week is concerned about the reaction from the public outside the house to his recent comments. In a conversation with Maria, Laís Caldas, Vyni, Jade Picon, Bárbara Heck and Eliezer in the room, he said that he felt bad because he thought he ended up hurting someone with his words.

You feel bad for thinking you can hurt someone. The sadness here is very bad. Outside it’s quick, pass, you left, fuck. I’m really sad here,” he said.

BBB 22: Rodrigo says he is concerned about public opinion Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

The brother was also responsible for putting Eliezer and Naiara Azevedo in the monster’s punishment. The two are dressed as ‘Orelhão’ and need to stand on a platform. Eliezer chose to take the first round, being replaced by Naiara Azevedo. This morning, Eli returned to his house monster post. About the choice, Rodrigo vented:

“It’s not demagoguery, but I’m sure I’m being booed out there. I’m absolutely sure. By the impulsive way, this business of putting Eli [no monstro].”

Soap, fabric softener and lots of dirty laundry

After falling out with each other, Jessilane, Nathália and Luciano spent the night washing dirty clothes. Earlier yesterday, Luciano got angry with the sisters after comments that he would be arrogant. Very shaken, the brother thought about giving up the program but Jessi and Nathália called him to talk. He began to cry and needed to be comforted. After the conversation, the three hugged each other.

“Do you want to make it to the final? Do you want to be there on that podium? So you need to be strong. You’ve already had playtime outside. Stepped here, you have to be strong.”

BBB 22: Natália Deodato and Luciano Estevan talk Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Nath also said that Luciano needs to believe more in himself, instead of seeking the approval of the other brothers. Jessi apologized for the way she spoke to him, claiming that she only warned him because she’s afraid Luciano will be misunderstood out here.

“A line of yours can be seen without context on social media and it burns you!”

Condom under the pillow: “Who put it on?”

Eslô scared the brothers by asking who had put condoms under his pillow. Maria thought it was weird that they put condoms on Eslô right after the sister revealed she had ‘crush’ that she has in Lucas, Rodrigo and Eli. The brothers laughed at the situation and speculated who had been the author or author of the prank.

BBB 22: Slovenia finds condoms in her bed Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

“Was it a prank by Barbara? That looks like her,” observed Vyni. “Yes, she was the one who put that sentence for me on the cheridometer”, recalled Eslovênia of the message she received on the wall. Bárbara denied involvement in the joke and Eslô remained suspicious.

A wish and a giant bed

Talking with Tiago Abravanel, Douglas Silva and Naiara Azevedo in the garden of the most watched house in Brazil, Scooby revealed an unusual request from his son Dom, the result of his relationship with actress Luana Piovani. The surfer asked the boy what he wanted as a gift and the answer surprised him. In addition to Dom, Scooby is also the father of twins Liz and Ben.

“I wanted to buy a really big bed to sleep with Dad every day.”

BBB 22: Pedro Scooby and Douglas Silva smiling by the pool Image: Playback/YouTube