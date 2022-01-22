Check the results of Quina 5760 and Lotofácil 2428 this Friday (21/1)

posted on 01/21/2022 19:56 / updated on 01/21/2022 20:36



(credit: reproduction)

On the night of this Friday (21/1), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Quina’s 5760 contests; Lotofácil’s 2428; the 2265 from Timemania and the 198 from the Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 3.1 million, had the following numbers drawn: 31-45-52-71-77.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 583 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 02-03-04-07-11-24-31-36-37-47-49-58-59-60-71-78-79-83-87-99.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 02-05-06-07-09-10-11-12-15-16-17-18-20-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

Due to technical problems, the Super Seven was not drawn at 20:00 along with the other modalities. For more information, visit the Caixa website.

Watch the broadcast: