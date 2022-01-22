Chile’s president-elect announces moderate cabinet, country’s main stock index rises

The president-elect of Chile, Gabriel Boric, presented this Friday (21) his cabinet of government composed of 24 ministers, of which 14 will be headed by women – including the granddaughter of former president Salvador Allende (1970-1973), Maya Alejandra Fernandez Allende.

Boric, from the left, will take office on March 11 and will replace the current president, Sebastián Piñera, from the right. To compose the new government, representatives of the left and independents were chosen.

In a ceremony outside the National Museum of Natural History in Santiago, Boric highlighted that his government “will begin to write a new path in the democratic history of the country”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The main ministries were Izkia Siches (Internal Affairs), Antonio Urrejola (Foreign Affairs), Maya Allende (Defense), Mario Marcel (Finance), Nicolás Grau (Economy), Giorgio Jackson (Secretary General of the Presidency), Marcela Ríos Tobar ( Justice and Human Rights), Maria Begoña Yarza Sáez (Health) and Marcela Hernando (Minas).

Chilean markets were on a rally on Friday after the newly elected president chose Marcel, the current head of the central bank, to head the Ministry of Finance. The main index of the Santiago Stock Exchange, the IPSA, advanced about 3.5%, at 4,644 points, around 17:15 (Brasilia time).

“We believe that the appointment of Mario Marcel as the future finance minister is definitely good news, as Marcel is someone of high credibility who has supported the two pillars of Chile’s macroeconomic framework: central bank independence and structural fiscal rule,” they said. Citigroup strategists.

Boric’s other choices for his first cabinet were also seen as subdued. The announcements were positive, as they portray the president-elect as a pragmatic and fiscally responsible politician, Citi said.

“The appointment of people like Marcel reinforces the idea that it is a process of change, not sudden, but slow. It has more logic in the sense that radical changes are much more complex,” said Miguel Angel López, a professor at the University of Chile.

Marcel, a moderate expert linked to the Socialist Party, although without militancy, will have among his challenges promoting a tax reform promised by Boric.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The new president also announced some of his priorities, the first of which will be “to face the health situation by continuing with the effective vaccination strategy of the outgoing government” against Covid-19 and at the same time operationalizing “the recovery of the economy, reducing inequalities and creating jobs”.

The second objective will be “the beginning of the major reforms that we promised citizens in the electoral campaign, the first being to face the crisis in the south of the country that involves the Mapuche people”. The third will be to “protect the ongoing process of the Constituent Assembly”, which will define a new Constitution in elections scheduled for the second half of the year.

(With ANSA Brasil and Reuters).

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related