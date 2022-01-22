China’s Unification Threats Strengthen Taiwan’s National Identity

CHIAYI, TAIWAN — When 36-year-old high school teacher Li Yuan-hsin travels abroad, people always think she’s Chinese. “No,” she replies. “I’m Taiwanese.” For her, the distinction is important. China may be the land of her ancestors, but she was born and raised in Taiwan, a home it defines as much for its verdant mountains and bustling night markets as it does for its robust democracy.

When she was in high school, she would place a small blue flag over her school desk to show her support for the presidential candidate of her choice; since then, she has voted in every presidential election. “I love this island,” Li said. “I love the freedom here.”

More than 90% of Taiwanese have origins in mainland China, but they are more than ever embracing an identity distinct from their communist neighbor. Beijing’s strident authoritarianism—and its claim to Taiwan—only solidified the island’s identity, now central to the dispute that made the Taiwan Strait one of the biggest potential hotbeds of conflict in Asia.

For Beijing, Taiwan’s drive to distinguish itself from mainland China poses a dangerous obstacle to the Chinese government’s efforts to persuade, or coerce, Taiwan into its political orbit. Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, warned in October of a trend he sees as secession: “Those who forget their heritage, betray the motherland and seek to divide the country will not end well.”

Most Taiwanese are not interested in being absorbed into Communist China. But it is also not pushing for the island’s formal independence, preferring to avoid the risk of war. This involves both sides in a dangerous stalemate. The more entrenched Taiwanese identity becomes, the more the Chinese government may feel compelled to step up its military and diplomatic campaign to pressure the island to respect Beijing’s claim to sovereignty.

Li is among more than 60 percent of the island’s 23 million people who identify only as Taiwanese, triple the proportion in 1992, according to polls by the National Chengchi University’s Center for Election Studies in Taipei. Only 2% identify as Chinese, while three decades ago that number was 25%. Part of the change is generational — Li’s 82-year-old grandmother Wang Yu-lan, for example, identifies as this declining minority.

For Wang, who fled mainland China decades ago, being Chinese is about celebrating cultural and family roots. She paints landscapes with classical Chinese painting technique and displays the canvases on the walls of her home. She spends hours practicing the erhu, a traditional Chinese two-stringed musical instrument. She repeats stories of a land so beloved that her grandparents took a handful of soil with them when they left. She still wonders what happened to the gold and silver bars her family buried under a bed of baked bricks in Beijing.

Wang was 9 years old when he arrived in Taiwan in 1948, part of the 1 million Chinese who fled with the Nationalists during the Chinese Civil War. The island is about 100 miles off the southeastern coast of China, but to many newcomers it felt like another world. Chinese settlers who had inhabited their territory for centuries formed the majority of the population and spoke a different dialect. The island’s first residents had arrived thousands of years earlier and were more closely related to peoples in Southeast Asia and the Pacific than to the Chinese. Europeans had established trading posts on the island. The Japanese controlled it for 50 years.

end of the dream

Wang and the other exiles lived in villages designated for “continental” military officers and their families, where the scent of spicy Sichuan cuisine mingled with the scents of pickled delicacies from the southern mainland’s Guizhou Province. she and other village women would gather to shout slogans like, “Recapture the continent from the communist bandits!” Over time, that dream faded.

In 1971, the United Nations Organization broke diplomatic ties with Taipei and formally recognized Beijing’s communist government. You United States and other countries soon followed suit, which shattered the dreams of mainland Chinese like Wang—who wondered how she could still claim she was Chinese if the world didn’t recognize her as such. “There is no more hope,” Wang recalled thinking at the time.

Wang and other mainland Chinese who dreamed of returning have always been in the minority in Taiwan. But a few generations later, among his children and grandchildren, that desire turned into a fear about Beijing’s expansive ambitions. Under Xi, the Chinese government has signaled impatience toward Taiwan in increasingly threatening ways, deploying military jets into Taiwanese airspace on an almost daily basis.

When Hong Kong rose up in anti-government protests in 2019, Li, the teacher, followed the news day by day. She called Beijing’s crackdown on the city and the destruction of civil liberties evidence that the Communist Party cannot be trusted to preserve Taiwan’s autonomy should the parties unify.

Under its current president, Tsai Ing-wen, the Taiwanese government positioned the island as a Chinese, democratic and tolerant society, unlike the colossus on the other side of the strait. As China intensifies its oppression of ethnic minorities in the name of national unity, the Taiwanese government has sought to welcome indigenous groups and other minorities who inhabit the island. Taiwan “represents both an affront to the Chinese Communist Party’s narrative and an impediment to its regional ambitions,” Tsai said last year.

Now, as Xi’s China becomes increasingly authoritarian, the political chasm separating it from Taiwan seems increasingly impassable. “After Xi took office, he coordinated a rollback of democracy,” Li said. She cited Xi’s 2018 move to abolish presidential term limits as his means of ruling indefinitely. “At that moment, I felt that unification would be impossible.”

Li calls Beijing’s controls on free speech and dissent unethical for Taiwan. she compared to Tiananmen Square, in Beijing, which he visited in 2005 as a university student, to public spaces in Taipei. In the Chinese capital, security cameras point in all directions as armed police guard the crowds. The government-approved city guide she had in her hand made no mention of the Communist Party’s brutal 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters she had studied about as a high school student in Taiwan.

So she thought of Praça da Liberdade in Taipei, a vast public space where people often gather to play music, dance, exercise and protest. “After that trip, I came to value Taiwan a lot more,” Li said. / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL