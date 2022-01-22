Chinese horoscope Saturday, January 22, 2022: forecast for the 12 signs

Find out what the Today’s Chinese Horoscope, book for you this Saturday, January 22, 2022. ScenarioMT offers the forecast for the 12 signs of the Chinese horoscope, See below.

THE eastern zodiac, also known as Chinese horoscope, is one of the most consulted in the world, where, unlike traditional zodiac signs, they are classified with animals, which make up Chinese astrology with 12 different species.



In addition to the Chinese zodiac signs being represented by animals, they are not divided between the months of each year. For Orientals, each year is ruled by one of the signs, while at the same time it is influenced by an element, which can be wood, earth, water, fire and metal.

Check yours below:

Check below your Chinese Horoscope for today, January 22

Chinese horoscope Rat (Years: 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960)

If you lose, don’t run. He will come back alone. The king, during the hunt, only allows the attack from three sides and renounces the deer that swerve forward. The commotion comes and goes: danger, but nothing is lost. Pride. One knows how to move forward impulsively, but not how to withdraw.

Chinese horoscope Ox (Years: 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961)

If you are true and loyal in the covenant, you are rich in your neighbor. Work on what was spoiled is highly successful. It is favorable to cross the great waters. A sheep attacks a fence. He cannot go back, he cannot go forward. Nothing is favorable. A good carriage to carry it. Something can be accomplished.



Chinese horoscope Tiger (Years: 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962)

He who is late is misfortune. You still feel the influence of the previous state and you think that if you move, you will have to regret it. Must be braked with bronze gauge. If anyone lets him run his course, he will not suffer misfortune. You can change cities, but you cannot change wells. They come and go and get it from the well.

Chinese Rabbit Horoscope (Years: 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963)

You are sympathetic to people who are not what they should be. Return loss. Misfortune from without and from within. If you thus march with armies, you will finally suffer a great defeat. Sometimes you have to deal with hidden enemies, with unfading influences that lurk in the darkest corners and exert their influence from there. When someone aims and pulls past the target, he will not be able to reach it.

Chinese Horoscope Dragon (Years: 2024, 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964)

When someone is predestined for happiness, it comes irresistibly. It is a matter of joining with others to complement and stimulate each other. For this, there needs to be a center around which others can gather. The shock comes and causes perplexity. If one acts as a result of the shock, he is free from misfortune. The most beautiful clothes turn into rags. Be cautious all day.

Snake (Years: 2025, 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965)

Regret disappears. He makes his way. If you go to him, how can this be a mistake? He meets a partner, he already plays the drums, he stops doing it, he cries, he sings. Thoughtful serenity is not calm. After getting rid of defects, we find joy. Peace. Small leaves, big ones come. Good luck! Success!

Horse (Years: 2026, 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966)

When water hovers over fire, both elements are in mutual relationship and energy is generated. When someone carries a burden on their back and travels by car, it gives reason for the bad guys to approach. Here’s to do with overcoming the breakup in its early beginnings, even before it starts. Extraordinary modesty and conscientiousness will undoubtedly be rewarded by success.

Chinese horoscope Goat (Years: 2027, 2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967)

No plain that doesn’t follow a decline, no way that doesn’t follow a return. Thus the nobleman, in all the business he does, duly reflects on his beginnings. In times after a great transition, everything seeks progress and development, advances. Your experience and freedom will give you the confidence to create something great.

Monkey Chinese Horoscope (Years: 2028, 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968)

Pretending duration too soon brings lingering misfortune. Something lasting can only be achieved little by little, through prolonged work and careful reflection. The abyss is in danger. You should only aspire to achieve little things. Again, the time has not come to act. But the necessary patience must not imply an inert wait, a way of living a day. In the middle of the earth there is water. Thus the name increases his magnanimity to increase his multitudes.



Rooster (Years: 2029, 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969)

He who does not give his character duration is covered in shame. It’s time for the transition. But you don’t have the energy to make that journey. Combat time has come. The transition must be carried out. The dark principle is reintroduced surreptitiously and unexpectedly. The idea of ​​increase is expressed by the fact that he has descended.

Dog (Years: 2030, 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970)

Isolated in solitude because of antagonism. In order to give rise to a time of fulfillment, it is necessary for clarity to be accompanied by an energetic movement. Apparently, the victory was won, but if someone carelessly allowed some remnant of evil to remain, new evils would arise. The war came to an end. The triumph was won. The king distributes fiefs and possessions among his loyalists.



Chinese Horoscope Pig (Years: 2031, 2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971)

When spirits heat up in the clan, regret arises, because of excess. The bird, until it knows how to fly, must remain in the nest. If he intends to fly early, he will bring misfortune upon himself. When the lake’s water rises to the sky, it raises fears that it will trigger torrential rain. When the time to act comes, we have to get to work.

