Chinese Probe Shows Dark Side of Moon Has Sticky Soil

The far side of the Moon is a region of our satellite that we cannot see from Earth. Scientists have discovered that the soil there is “sticky” and has more recent craters than on the visible side, based on information collected by the Chinese probe Yutu-2.

The findings were published yesterday (19) in the journal Science Robotics, which report details of the Chang’e-4 mission, the first to land in this hemisphere of the Moon. The region cannot be seen from Earth, as the Moon is rotating synchronized with our planet, making only one side of the satellite visible from here.

The Chinese lunar rover Yutu-2 is the longest mission on the lunar surface to date and aims to study the composition of basalt rocks on the far side of the satellite. That way, scientists will be able to compare them with those on the visible side.

Chinese rover Yutu-2 explores the far side of the Moon Image: Wikimedia Commons

In the new paper, those responsible for the mission document the rover’s locomotive capabilities, analyzing its journey across the surface to date and the geological analyzes carried out during those years.

sticky soil

One of the mission’s key findings is that the ground on the far side of the Moon appears to be more “sticky” than that of the opposite hemisphere, suggesting that the surface on the far side is more clayey and less permeable to water.

Scientists discovered this when they noticed pieces of lunar soil sticking to Yutu-2’s wheels as it moved.

Another novelty that the article brings is that the craters on the far side are relatively small. Of the 88 craters the team documented, 57 were less than 10 meters in diameter and only two were more than 60 meters in diameter.

Some of these smaller craters, based on their location and size, are believed to actually be secondary excavations from the Zhinyu Crater and not from individual asteroid impacts.

The Zhinyu Crater is one of more than 100,000 excavations discovered in 2020 by a study led by researchers at Jilin University in China, and is 3.8 kilometers in diameter.

Zhinyu Crater on the far side of the Moon Image: CNSA

The research also highlights that there are more impact craters on the far side of the Moon than on the far side, but this does not necessarily mean that asteroids collide more with the far side.

The document points out that the visible side has less excavation due to having undergone more volcanic activity, which ended up “erasing” many of the craters.

The survey is a more recent update of the Chinese rover’s mission. Late last year, while exploring the Von Kármán crater, also on the far side of the Moon, Yutu-2 captured images that indicated a cube-like object that turned out to be a rock.