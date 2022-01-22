Christian trips Barbara and avoids being unmasked · TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will do a trick like that in Bárbara (Alinne Moraes). After the dondoca puts him against the wall to question whether her husband has a mistress, he will turn the tables and manage to manipulate her to get rid of the accusation in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Saturday (22) , the fake will be approached by the woman, who will have found the cell phone he confiscated from Ravi (Juan Paiva) and seen a call from Lara (Andréia Horta) on the display.

Certain that she is being betrayed, Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will demand explanations, but she will go wrong. “You relate this call to your insecurities and come to incriminate me, charge me, because our ex-driver has, I don’t know, an acquaintance named Lara who called him?

“I’m trying, but I’m tired. You think you want to be in this relationship, but deep down, you see me as an enemy. Everything I do, absolutely everything, you receive with suspicion, as if it were a betrayal, a attempt to deceive you”, he will nail.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the serial gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal, which will star Alanis Guillen and Jesuíta Barbosa, on March 28.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

Learn all about the next chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#88 – Resurrect! Nelio’s Return in Nos Tempos do Imperador” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: