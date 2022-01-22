Ciro Gomes starts presidential campaign focusing artillery on Lula

posted on 01/22/2022 06:00



(credit: National PDT/Disclosure)

Despite the pressure to withdraw from the pre-candidacy, former minister Ciro Gomes entered the stage at the PDT headquarters, in Brasília, to the sound of the campaign jingle that chanted “the rebellion of hope” and was emphatic: “So thinking the what? This is for real!” His entry into the race for the Presidency of the Republic was made official after a vote by the party’s directory and subsequent presentation of the National Development Project.

In his speech and press conference, Ciro launched attacks on former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and also presidential candidate Sergio Moro (Podemos). The most forceful comments, however, were aimed at the PT. When presenting the proposals for the recovery of the economy, he said that the dismantling has been going on for some time. “(Fernando) Collor opened the door, Fernando Henrique (Cardoso) served the table and Lula seasoned the dishes better. And then he distributed the crumbs to the poor”, he accused.

Ciro ruled out supporting Lula in an eventual second round and stressed having helped the PT candidate in all his elections. “But I ask a humble question: would Bolsonaro exist if it weren’t for Lula’s economic, social and moral contradiction?” he asked. “For him, Brazil is an object, and if he’s not in the election, he’s no use to Brazil. I can’t keep supporting Lula’s irresponsibility again.”

The former governor of Ceará recalled the previous elections, when he was criticized for leaving the country after not advancing to the second round. “In 2018, Lula imposed a lying candidacy, everyone knew he was ineligible. He lied that he was a candidate, he stopped the race. How long are we going to put up with this?

Minister of Finance in the Itamar Franco government and of Lula’s National Integration, Ciro also did not spare criticism of other pre-candidates. He defined Bolsonaro as a “dumb, no history, no project”. “Would it be our fate to fall into the hands of an obscurantist and criminal right, like Bolsonaro’s?” he asked.

Regarding Moro’s candidacy, Ciro defined the proposal to create an anti-corruption Court as “strange”. “It would be an exception court that would violate stony clauses. Moro does everything to hide the full proof of his failure”, he fired.

In the most recent survey by Ipespe, released on January 14, Ciro appears in fourth place, with 7% of voting intentions. The survey indicates that he is technically tied with third, Moro (9%). In the first place appears Lula, with 44%, followed by Bolsonaro, with 24%.

Strategy

For Márcio Coimbra, postgraduate coordinator at Universidade Mackenzie, it is impossible for Ciro to assume the position of third way to break the Lula/Bolsonaro polarization. “He finds barriers to growth in the face of Lula’s candidacy. He is part of an auxiliary path of the PT, sharing votes with the former president. If he were to take votes from someone, it would be the PT himself”, he observed.

Professor of institutional relations at Ibmec, Eduardo Galvão commented on the campaign slogan, which classifies the former governor as a rebel. “There is, today, a movement of desire and restoration of trust in ‘professional politicians’, who know what they are doing. Apparently, Ciro tries to position himself among those who are still rebellious with politics, but who are looking for someone who understands the subject. “, he assessed.

proposals

For most of the event, Ciro spoke about macroeconomic policies. Despite this, when asked what would be the flagship of the campaign, he stressed: “Education”. For the area, the acronym proposes a program of education, work and professional assistance, with internships paid by the government. Another initiative is the creation of full-time schools “just like Brizola did”. The figure of the party’s founder is, from now on, the backdrop for the campaign.

In economics, the project opposes the “same economic policy that has paralyzed the country for decades”, according to the pre-candidate. Ciro highlighted the urgency of adjusting the pointers of public accounts. “I know how important it is for a country to live without inflation. And I know how to do it, without sacrificing the poorest, as has been done,” he criticized.

The pedestrian stressed that the “wrong way” is the spending ceiling. “The biggest fraud ever committed against the Brazilian people”, he defined. He also assured that, if elected, he will tax the great fortunes, apply a new tax structure and fight for the exemption of production.

Regarding possible alliances, Ciro said that negotiations are taking place. “We have been talking to PSB, PV, Rede, PSD and DEM. If this will translate into electoral support, God knows,” he said.