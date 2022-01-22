Ciro promises to end spending ceiling and tax large fortunes

BRASÍLIA – When launching his pre-candidacy for the presidency yesterday, former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) made an incisive speech against the main opponents and promised, if elected, to eliminate the public spending ceiling, review the labor reform and tax large fortunes. , in addition to taxing profits and dividends. Addressing the audience as “my sisters and my brothers”, Ciro also reiterated the proposal to end the instrument of reelection in the country.

Isolated and without party alliances so far, the PDT promoted the political act to boost Ciro’s campaign, in Brasília, and dispel rumors that he will withdraw from the dispute. The ceremony was attended by the marketer João Santana, who previously worked on PT campaigns.

“I want to be the president of rebellion and hope,” said Ciro, referring to his new slogan, produced by Santana. “What are you thinking? This is for real!”, he said, in a message to party deputies who to this day pressure him to resign, if he fails to grow in the polls. The PDT evoked there the image of Leonel Brizola and referred to the 100 years that the Rio Grande do Sul politician would complete today to present his pre-candidate as a “rebel”.

In almost an hour of speech, Ciro addressed strong criticisms of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and former judge Sérgio Moro (Podemos). The former minister linked Lula to Bolsonaro, whom he accused of practicing genocide in the covid-19 pandemic, and proposed breaking this polarization. There was no lack of attacks on Moro, defined by him as the owner of a curriculum equivalent to a “rosary of shame”.

The focus of criticism was the economy, a topic that has dominated the debate among the main pre-candidates in this year’s dispute. “Would it be an exaggeration to say that presidents, despite being different in many things, were the same in economics, and that the economic model they copied from each other brought us to this dead end?”, provoked the former minister. “Would it be a lie to say that they, without exception, imposed a type of governance that has collusion and corruption as its axes? No, it’s not an exaggeration. It’s pure reality,” he added.

‘Irresponsibility’

Later, in an interview, Ciro ruled out the possibility of supporting Lula in an eventual second round against Bolsonaro. “I helped Lula in all the elections. Would Bolsonaro exist if it weren’t for Lula’s economic, social and moral contradiction? I can’t keep supporting Lula’s irresponsibility again”, said he, who was Minister of National Integration in the PT government.

In his fourth attempt to reach the Planalto Palace, Ciro said that, if elected, he would end the spending cap. The measure was adopted during the government of former president Michel Temer, in 2016, and limits the growth of expenses to the inflation of the previous year. The former minister criticized the rule for excluding interest payments from public debt and reducing investments.

“I promise, therefore, to put an end to this fraudulent fiction called the spending cap and to put in its place a model that will move Brazil forward without inflation and with true fiscal balance,” he said.

By directing attacks on Moro, Ciro also promised to forward a proposal to reform the fight against corruption, to be debated from March, before the official start of the campaign. “There will be no space for stardom and special effects, nor a spectacle to win over audiences or, worse, voters,” said the pre-candidate, classifying the Podemos opponent as a case “of ephemeral glory as a judge and now a candidate to melt into contradictions, lies and unpreparedness”.

vice

Willing to attract Marina Silva, leader of the Sustainability Network, to compose the slate as a candidate for vice, Ciro said that the former minister has “all the skills to be a president of Brazil” (more information on this page). He noted, however, that “it is too early” to speak of vice.

The candidate preached a set of reforms for approval in Congress and a plebiscite, including an end to reelection. In the economy, he defended a policy to end the fiscal deficit, that is, to ensure that the government collects more than it spends, without resorting to the macroeconomic tripod – inflation target, fiscal target and floating exchange rate.