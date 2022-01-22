Ciro says that Moro ‘was Bolsonaro’s licking boots’

Former Minister Ciro Gomes (photo: PDT/Disclosure) Presidential candidate Ciro Gomes took advantage of the campaign launch speech, held this Friday (January 21), to speak against possible candidate Sergio Moro (Podemos). According to Ciro, the former judge “was Bolsonaro’s licking boots”.

During his speech, Ciro said that Moro tries to transform “shame and failure into heroism”. He also stated that lavajatism is at the root of institutional co-optation.

Ciro said he worries a lot about Moro’s popularity because she seems similar to Bolsonaro in 2018.

The candidate also called the former judge an “enemy of the Republic that has to be fought.” “As a judge, he produced nullities. As a candidate, he wants an exclusive court to fight corruption (…) which in countries has only been seen in an exceptional regime, as in Nazi Germany”, he said.

On Friday afternoon, former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) launched his pre-candidacy for the 2022 presidential elections. The event is being held at the PDT headquarters in Brasilia.

The former minister’s pre-candidacy had already been on the way since last year, however, it had to be approved by the party.

The act was attended by Ciro’s brother and senator Cid Gomes (PDT-CE), deputy Andr Figueiredo (PDT-CE) and former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cludio (PDT-CE).

The event was also marked by tributes to the former governor of Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul, Leonel Brizola, on the eve of his centenary celebrations. Founder of PDT, Brizola died in 2004.