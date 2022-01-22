Congress indicates support for the fuel PEC, but sees demagoguery and pressure against governors

Do you want to stay informed, have access to more than 60 columnists and exclusive reports? Subscribe to Estadão here!

BRASÍLIA – Deputies and senators admit support for the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) negotiated by the president Jair Bolsonaro to zero the collection of federal taxes on fuels and energy, but classify the measure as electoral when considering a small effect on the final price of the Gasoline and diesel, with a high cost to the public coffers. In addition, the move is seen as pressure for governors to reduce ICMS, a tax levied by the States.

Bolsonaro said yesterday that he is negotiating with the Congress a PEC to reduce the price of fuel and electricity later this year, in which he plans to run for reelection. The tax exemption on fuels would reduce federal revenue by around R$50 billion, according to economic sources. The impact for the consumer, however, would be small: reduction between R$ 0.18 and R$ 0.20 in the price of a liter of fuel.











The government wants to place the PEC initially in the Senate, precisely where governors have a more aligned base compared to Chamber. Last year, the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE) passed a different bill, forcing a change in the Petrobras and creating a price stabilization program with resources from an export tax on the Petroleum and state dividends. The proposal is supported by governors.

Senators critical of state managers, on the other hand, began to defend a change in the basis for charging taxes on fuels, including ICMS, which would lead states to share the burden of the drop in collection. “The exemption of federal taxes does not solve it. This will give a political speech to the government, but it does not solve it. Eduardo Braga (AM).

With Braga’s proposal, the basis for calculating the collection of taxes on gasoline and diesel starts to consider a single-phase taxation, that is, centralized in a commercialization phase, in the refinery or in the distributor, and not in an accumulated way until the bomb. As a result, there would be a drop in revenue for the federal government and also for state governments, sharing the burden. The PSDB leader in the House, Izalci Lucas (DF), defends a combination of proposals, including the change in ICMS. “Everyone has to pay the bill, and it’s not just the taxpayer,” he said.

The Vice-President of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), assessed that the PEC could be approved, but expressed concern about public accounts and compared Bolsonaro’s strategy in an election year to the artificial price control in the PT government. Dilma Rousseff. “If it presents itself, I think it will approve, but the consequences on public accounts will be enormous,” said Ramos, who points to pressure on governors as a consequence. “This PEC has a technical problem. If it is not very well written, it can generate the unconstitutionality of provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF)”, said the congressman. The LRF demands compensation for tax reductions.

Leader of the DEM bench in the Chamber, Ephraim Son (PB) said that the PEC has social appeal and “deserves” to be analyzed. However, the parliamentarian also considered that it is necessary to tie the text so that there is no “undue intervention” in private activity. “Without these restrictions, I could advance in the analysis”, he evaluated.

The opposition, on the other hand, defends a change in Petrobras’ pricing policy and classifies Bolsonaro’s offensive as demagoguery. “In an election year, he may even get an irresponsible basis to vote for such a ‘chloroquine’, but I don’t believe this will work, because the practical effect, from the point of view of price, will be small”, said the leader of the EN in the Chamber, Reginaldo Lopes (MG).

The governor of Piaui, Wellington Dias (PI), coordinator of the forum that brings together the heads of state executives, linked Bolsonaro’s attempt to the exemption given in 2017 during the strike From truck drivers, a measure classified by him as “demagogy”. In addition, he said that electoral legislation and tax rules could make such a measure unfeasible and defended the Senate’s project to create a price stabilization fund.

“They removed Cide (another federal tax) in 2017, in the demagoguery that deceived the truck drivers strike, they dismantled the entire system and the fuel continued to grow”, said the governor. Asked if he classifies Bolsonaro’s proposal as demagoguery, he conditioned the assessment to the content of the text. “If it is to provide a solution, no (it is demagoguery).” According to Wellington Dias, the federal government can waive federal taxation on fuel using other revenues already provided for in the Budget.

Dias ruled out the possibility of States changing the ICMS in 2022. “I understand that in 2022 it is not possible and not only because of the electoral rule, any change is valid for the following year”, he said, citing a rule provided for in the tax legislation. He also pointed out limitations for Bolsonaro to exempt federal taxes, even with the PEC. “To take effect in 2022 is not easy via tax.”

The Senate bill that creates a stabilization program to contain successive increases in gasoline received support from the Speaker of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), which has not yet commented on the PEC negotiated by the government. Senators say that any proposal, to advance, will have to be negotiated and receive a favorable nod from the majority of governors. Recently, the States froze the ICMS charge on fuel for three months.

“See that we stayed this period and fuel continued to rise six times. Petrobras is a company and follows market rules, profit for shareholders. Therefore, the path has always been the equalization fund, as it guarantees profitability for Petrobras, but, it calibrates the increases making it compatible with the consumer’s pocket and avoids social, economic impact and inflationary effects, as is happening now”, said the governor of Piauí.

Senate bill rapporteur criticizes

THE rapporteur of the project headed by the Senate to reduce the price of fuel criticized the proposal negotiated by President Jair Bolsonaro to zero federal taxes levied on the price of gasoline.

To Estadão Broadcast, Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) stated that the proposal to eliminate the collection of PIS and Cofins has no effect on reducing consumer prices and serves as political ammunition to pressure governors to change the ICMS, the main source of revenue for the States, in an election year.

“It’s totally ineffective, it’s pure rhetoric, it’s pure factoid. The government can eliminate the tax at any time, as it has already done, but it doesn’t need a PEC for that”, said Jean Paul.

“Ending the incidence of PIS and Cofins is hesitant, the government gives up a collection because of a sporadic crisis, makes fun of someone else’s hat leaving an inheritance for the future government and stops taxing fossil fuels, which for environmental effects is terrible,” said the senator.

Jean Paul defends the approval of two projects in the Senate, one presented by the PT bench and the other approved in the Chamber, with changes. The two proposals are reported by him and are on the radar for voting in February.

After the changes negotiated with governors, the projects would result in the following set of measures: establish a model for charging ICMS on fuel, but with freedom for each governor to define the rate at the start, and force a change in Petrobras’ pricing policy by creating a price stabilization program with resources ranging from taxation on oil exports to dividends paid by the state-owned company to the Union.

“We are not going to play an electoral game, a political and rhetorical game of threatening, challenging governors to lower taxes and make sacrifices. We have to seek a national and consensus solution. , said Jean Paul, when criticizing the pressure of the Bolsonaro government to change the ICMS, the main source of revenue for the States.