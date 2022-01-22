Constitutional Council of France Approves Vaccine Passport | World

The Constitutional Council of France approved this Friday (21), with some conditions, the new Covid-19 vaccine passport, which will require people aged 16 and over to show proof of vaccination to enter public spaces such as bars, restaurants and movie theaters.

The new passport is part of French President Emmanuel Macron’s attempt to make life difficult for a small minority of unvaccinated people to the point of forcing them to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Council’s decision paves the way for the vaccine passport to take effect on January 24, replacing the “health passport” that showed proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or previous Covid-19 infection.

The Council ratified the government’s desire that anyone over the age of 16 must show a vaccination passport, as well as a provision in legislation allowing bar and restaurant managers to check a person’s identity along with the passport to prevent use. from fake or third-party certificates.

But the agency reversed a request for the old health passport be required for political rallies. Less than three months before the election, the Council stated that this would affect people’s freedom to share their views and opinions.

The vaccine passport has given new impetus to weekly street protests against Covid-19-related restrictions and public life.

France reported more than 425,000 infections on Thursday, and hospitals say the vast majority of Covid-19 patients in intensive care (ICU) are not vaccinated.