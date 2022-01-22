Consultation on the residual lot of IR 2021 will be opened on Monday | Economy

MARCELO CAMARGO/BRAZIL AGENCY Headquarters of the Federal Revenue Office

The Federal Revenue will open, next Monday (24), at 9 am, the consultation of another residual lot of Individual Income Tax (IRPF). This new wave of payments will include residual refunds from previous years.

The bank credit will be made on January 31 – in the account indicated by the taxpayer in the IRPF declaration – for 240,744 people. The total amount deposited will be BRL 281,936,411.15.

Of this amount, says the Tax Authorities, R$ 96,664,742.30 will be paid to taxpayers who have legal priority to receive the refund, with 3,586 elderly people over 80 years old, 28,358 people between 60 and 79 years old, 2,129 citizens with some physical or mental illness or serious illness and 9,233 professionals whose main source of income is teaching.

Also included in this batch were 197,438 non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration by January 16 of this year.

how to make the query

To find out if the refund is available, you need to access the

IRS website,

click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”.

The page also allows you to consult the status of the declaration, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC.

“If any pending issues are identified in the declaration, the taxpayer can rectify it, correcting the information that is wrong”, explains the IRS.

deposit not made

If, for some reason, the credit is not made to the indicated account (the account has been closed, for example), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 12 months, at Banco do Brasil (BB).

Interested taxpayers may personally contact any BB branch or call the call center at 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired) , in order to schedule the credit to a checking or savings account in your name, at any other bank.