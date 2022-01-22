Consumers who saved 10% of energy will have a new discount

share tweet share share Email



Electricity Bill: Consumer who saved 10% of energy will receive a new discount The consumer who has saved at least 10% of electric energy in the last four months of 2021 will receive a discount on the electric bill in January. The measure is part of the Incentive Program for the Voluntary Reduction of Electric Energy Consumption, of the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Consumers in the residential, industrial, commerce, services, rural and public service sectors are included in the program. The benefit also applies to households that participated in the social electricity tariff.

The benefit will be granted automatically, that is, whoever reached the minimum of 10% in energy reduction from September to December 2021, will already receive the discount on the bill for this month.

The reduction target for each location varies by energy distributors. It is up to them to inform customers how to achieve the expected consumption.

In practice, the consumer will receive a bonus of 50 cents for each kilowatt-hour of total energy saved. The bonus is limited to 20% of the energy reduction.

Some measures can reduce energy consumption at home such as not changing the temperature of the shower while the shower is on, reducing the time of hot showers and reducing the frequency of ironing throughout the week.

For more information about the benefit, just access the page of the National Electric Energy Agency: aneel.gov.br.

Other tips for lowering the price of the electricity bill can be found in the Ministry of Mines and Energy booklet available on the website gov.br/mme.

You will be directed to the Fala.BR system, but it is with the EBC that you will be in dialogue. Fala.BR is a communication platform between society and the public administration, through the Ombudsman.

Your opinion helps EBC to improve the services and content offered to citizens. Therefore, don’t forget to include the link to the target content of your manifestation in your message. – Source: Agência Brasil













