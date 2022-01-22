Corinthians does ball possession training and eye marking in a duel against Ferroviria

Corinthians returned to CT Dr. Joaquim Grava this Saturday morning to carry out another activity with an eye on the debut of the Paulista Championship. Timão faces Ferroviária, on Tuesday, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

The only casualty of the Corinthians squad in this Saturday’s preparation was midfielder Roni. The Timão midfielder has not yet recovered from the pain in the posterior muscle of the right thigh and is undergoing treatment with the club’s physiotherapy team.

The rest of the athletes worked normally. After warming up with the physical preparation team, Corinthians players performed ball possession and marking work on a reduced field. Afterwards, Sylvinho still held a collective training session with the group.

The alvinegro cast will still have the Sunday of preparation to face Ferroviária. Timão has been doing the pre-season since January 10th focused on the start of activities in 2022.

It is worth remembering that, to face the team from Araraquara, coach Sylvinho has already confirmed some names in the starting lineup for Tuesday. Striker Gustavo Mantuan, for example, will be one of the coach’s starting 11 for the duel.

