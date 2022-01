Corinthians president rules out the signing of Diego Costa, ex-Galo

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Duilio assured that Diego Costa is out of Corinthians’ budget for this transfer window

Contrary to what Corinthians fans might expect, striker Diego Costa should not be announced by Corinthians in this transfer window. It was the club’s president himself who pointed this out in an interview held this Friday.

“Corinthians didn’t make a proposal to Diego Costa and waited for him to return. Corinthians listened to what he wanted, after the contract was terminated with Atltico, and Corinthians is studying it. But Corinthians can’t do this operation, it’s not interesting , at the moment he won’t play for Corinthians. I don’t think he changes anymore. I can say: Diego Costa, this year, in this window, not coming to Corinthians. We are studying without any rush”, said Duilio Monteiro Alves in ge’s live.

“It has nothing to do with Diego, I like the player, but he didn’t make it into our budget, we understand that today. He really wanted to play for Corinthians, so fans would know,” he added.

According to the representative, the values ​​were the main obstacle, even with a partner available to support the player. Furthermore, he stated that the bond period would be one year and not two, as had been circulated previously.

In view of this, Corinthians, therefore, continues to study new names to be its number 9 in the 2022 season. According to Duilio, there is no rush in this.