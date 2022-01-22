Corinthians receives two names for the role of center forward

Corinthians has been in the market looking for a striker since the end of last year and is looking for names in the market. After trying on big names like Luís Suárez and Edinson Cavani, the board ruled out the arrival of Diego Costa, who was free on the market after his termination with Atlético-MG.

“Corinthians, to make it clear, are not waiting for any player. If you want to play for Corinthians, let’s talk. If not, we won’t. Wanting to play for Corinthians with a salary from Arabia is not wanting to play here. We are in our economy, our exchange rate, the real devalued. Corinthians did not make a proposal to Diego and was waiting. No, Corinthians heard, after the termination, what he intended to play here. And we are studying. I make it clear that Corinthians will not bring Diego Costa”, said Duílio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians to GE.

“It’s not interesting in the terms it stayed. He won’t play for Corinthians, only if the values ​​change. I can say that in this window he will not come to Corinthians. Great player, I like him a lot, he is the face of the club, he would help us, we are lacking. But it is an operation in which the account does not close”, he added.

According to Gazeta Esportiva, two names returned to the Corinthians table through businessmen. The forwards Dentinho and Elkeson were offered to the board, but they should not evolve into negotiations. At the end of last year, both names came to the attention of the leaders, who did not open a conversation.