Corinthians reinforcements appear at the IDB and are released for debut

The three reinforcements announced by Corinthians in this transfer window are released for their debut in the Paulista Championship, next Tuesday (25), against Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena. Throughout today (21), the names of Paulinho, Bruno Melo and Robson Bambu were published in the CBF’s BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) and, therefore, are regularized.

At first, for athletes to be able to enter the field in the first round of this year’s Paulistão, their respective contracts would need to enter the BID until yesterday (20). However, a circular from the FPF (São Paulo Football Federation) guaranteed another day of deadline for the clubs – enough time for Corinthians to regularize the trio.

The situation that most worried the Parque São Jorge club was in relation to midfielder Paulinho, the great signing for coach Sylvinho’s team so far. Although he hired the midfielder in December last year, Corinthians was awaiting documentation from the Saudi football federation – which took a while to happen.

With the regularization of the trio of reinforcements, Timão will have maximum strength in its debut in the Paulista Championship. This morning, Sylvinho guaranteed the lineups of Cantillo and Gustavo Mantuan as starters and, in this way, the tendency is for the team to enter the field against Ferroviária with Cássio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Paulinho (Giuliano), Renato Augusto and Willian; Roger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan.

Both loaned to Corinthians, Bruno Melo and Robson Bambu will most likely be listed for the match, but will start the match on the bench. The duo was hired to compose a cast at Timão and they fight for space with the technical commission.