Corn ends the week with B3 leaning against R$ 100 and highs should follow…

Corn futures prices ended Friday (21) sustaining slightly higher on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) and closing the week very close to R$ 100.00 per bag in the first contracts.

The March/22 maturity was quoted at R$99.80, up 0.51%, May/22 was worth R$97.30, up 0.50%, July/22 was traded at R$90, 49 with an appreciation of 0.81% and September/22 had a value of R$ 89.85 with a gain of 0.37%.

In the weekly comparison, Brazilian cereal contracts accumulated increases of 0.02% for January/22, 0.55% for March/22, 1.88% for May/22, 0.99% for July/22 and 1.26% for September/22, compared to last Friday (14).





For Brandalizze Consulting’s market analyst, Vlamir Brandalizze, the corn market remains steady and without the presence of sellers, with the Rio Grande do Sul market already being buyers in the range of R$ 106.00 a bag.

“The market is closing the week on a high within the best levels of the year and, even at R4 106.00, there are no sellers in Rio Grande do Sul. of the safrinha is already reaching R$ 90.00, which shows that the market will continue to rise this year”, says Brandalizze.

In SAFRAS & Mercado’s view, the Brazilian corn market continued with its firm and rising price charts in the country’s main markets. “Supply remains limited and buyers who appear in the market in search of corn have to pay more to guarantee their supply”.

SAFRAS & Mercado analyst Paulo Molinari highlights that the focus is now increasingly on harvesting and marketing soybeans. This ends up leaving corn more aside, which further reduces the cereal supply and supports quotations. “The market has no downside symptoms”, highlights Molinari.

In the Brazilian physical market, the price of a bag of corn also rose on the last day of the week. The survey carried out by the Notícias Agrícolas team did not find devaluations in any of the surveyed markets, but found appreciations in Panambi/RS, Ponta Grossa/PR, Castro/PR, Itapetininga/SP, Campinas/SP and Porto de Santos/SP.

Check out how all the quotes were this Friday

According to the daily report by Radar Investimentos, “with more areas of soybean harvested in the Center-South of Brazil, more corn offers have gradually appeared in the physical market. However, the producers’ attempts to sell have not converged close to the price that consumers intend to pay in São Paulo”.

The analysis by Agrifatto Consultoria adds that “the struggle in the physical corn market is intensifying, sellers see a scenario of favorable prices in the future and choose to retain the grain. As a result, prices remain firm and in Campinas/SP where a bag of cereal is sold at around R$ 98.00/sc”.

External market

International corn futures prices were gaining strength throughout the day and ended Friday with positive movements on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT).

The March/22 expiration was quoted at US$ 6.16, with an appreciation of 5.25 points, the May/22 was worth US$ 6.14, with an increase of 3.25 points, the July/22 was negotiated at US$ 6, 08 with an increase of 2.00 points and September/22 had a value of US$ 5.78 with a gain of 2.25 points.

These indices represented increases, in relation to the closing of last Thursday (20), of 0.82% for March/22, of 0.66% for May/22, of 0.33% for July/22 and 0.35% for September/22.

In the weekly comparison, the Brazilian cereal contracts accumulated valuations of 3.36% for March/22, 2.85% for May/22, 2.53% for July/22 and 1.58% for o September/22, compared to last Friday (14).





According to information from Reuters, growing export interest boosted corn, which rose after sinking during the night trading sessions.

“We are seeing a lot of money movement in the markets. It is a very volatile and unstable subject. We arrived this morning and we have some export business,” said Greg Grow, director of agribusiness at Archer Financial Services in Chicago.

The USDA (US Department of Agriculture) reported that private exporters reported selling 247,800 tons of corn to unknown destinations. Separately, the department said weekly corn export sales were 1.196 million tonnes, which was close to the upper limit of market forecasts.