Councilman Gabriel Monteiro denounces Nego Di to MP after mocking Natália’s intimate video from ‘BBB 22’ | Rio de Janeiro

Councilor Gabriel Monteiro denounces Nego Di to the Public Ministry

Published 01/21/2022 10:51

Rio – Former BBB Nego Di was denounced to the Public Ministry, this Thursday, after mocking vitiligo and the intimate video leaked by Natália Deodato, a participant in “Big Brother Brasil 22”. The complainant was councilor and youtuber Gabriel Monteiro, who also made a video criticizing the comedian’s stance. “What a velvety mouth, eh brunette! Curiosities of the day: I didn’t know that Dalmatian liked chimarrão”, Nego Di commented on Instagram Stories, without mentioning Natália’s name.

“That Nego Di is a dull comedian, humor villain, this is more notorious than his unpopularity. Today he deliberately began to implicitly offend Natália, calling her ‘Dalmatian’ for her vitiligo disease and detail: he thought it was cute the video of her being leaked, after she was threatened two years. With people like that, we don’t waste time cursing in direct: we report it to the MP. If you think that’s right, you think it could be with your daughter, let her make fun of it in jail and not in prison. Instagram,” said Gabriel.

The result of the complaint was the suspension of the comedian’s official Instagram account. Nego Di used a backup profile to counter Gabriel’s accusations. “There was a youtuber slash councilman slams fiasquento saying that I’m a criminal and that I should go to jail, and that he reported me to the Public Ministry. A guy named Gabriel Monteiro made a video wanting to promote on top of the controversy. , so here it is: this youtuber bar councilor has already been expelled from the military police for desertion, he has already been penalized for carrying a weapon out of service, unjustified absences, breach of hierarchy, a lot, huh!”, began Nego Di.

“If I’m a criminal, what’s left for you, Gabriel Monteiro? When do you work? When do you exercise your function? Transphobia is not a crime, is it okay?”, asked Nego Di, citing an episode of accusation of transphobia, in which he refuses to refer to a trans woman as “she” and calls her a “man”.

Natália’s team also spoke on her official Twitter about the attacks that the participant has been suffering, but without mentioning the name of Nego Di.

Check out the speech in full:

“Note after note and how is the team? Just like a newspaper columnist lol. Some profiles came to our team that were exposing and reproducing prejudice against Naty, these profiles have already been suspended from the networks and included in the legal process. We know that Naty is a black woman and also a woman who has a condition called vitiligo, so many people are taking these characteristics and using it as a pretext to criticize her. The team and the family are following the program and also seeing everything that is being said, don’t worry, we have internet access lol. Are there any wrong speeches? Yes. As other participants had, but this is not a pretext for reproducing prejudice (with anyone). This kind of situation is just showing us how structural racism and machismo are, right? The reality show is a game, how about we be fairer and less prejudiced out here? In less than a week, they are already trying to build an unacceptable image of Naty out here, and this is very problematic, considering that having wrong lines is not exclusive to her, but unfortunately; she alone was taken for Christ. The program is just beginning and Naty will still have time to meet the other participants, have conversations, jokes and even discussions, perhaps. But we, from the outside, are just calm because we know that she is an understanding person and flexible to repair her mistakes. She will for sure retract and talk about all these misconceptions to be able to build an even better person from participating in the program. All that we have concluded, does not mean passing a cloth or ignoring questionable speeches about political and social issues (even no one should ignore this) the point is that many speeches do not exist only in reality, but in various scenarios around us, and also coming from many of us, therefore, we as a society need to be understandable in relation to the other’s time, especially when it comes to people who are part of some underprivileged social groups. Everyone is in their own process and many of us are not taught about our own history. All people have the right to make mistakes at some point, but they also need to have the opportunity to learn; this is called personal construction and it happens throughout life. Reproducing prejudice, mocking and defaming is not constructive criticism, it’s a crime! ND Team”.

Check out the speech in full: