Court orders SBT to pay BRL 500,000 in compensation to Sheherazade

The Labor Court sentenced SBT, in the first instance, to pay BRL 500,000 to presenter Rachel Sheherazade. The journalist had filed a lawsuit against the broadcaster, claiming labor rights. In addition, she says she felt humiliated and embarrassed by Silvio Santos during the 2017 Press Trophy ceremony.

The process has been running since April 2021. The sentence was issued by Judge Ronaldo Luis de Oliveira, from the 3rd Labor Court of Osasco, in Greater São Paulo, this Friday (21). Initially, the presenter asked for compensation of R$ 20 million.

Rachel Sheherazade worked for ten years at SBT, as an anchor for the news program ‘SBT Brasil’. She left the station in September 2020, shortly after criticizing President Jair Bolsonaro.

SBT has not yet commented on the case, which is still subject to appeal. On social media, Sheherazade commented on the episode: “Congratulations to my lawyers and the entire team at Mainenti Grossi Froes de Aguilar for the gigantic victory! We still speak in the first instance, but regardless of anything, I already feel victorious”.

