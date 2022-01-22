Coutinho starts for the first time, and Aston Villa beats Everton away from home | english football

With Philippe Coutinho starting for the first time, Aston Villa went to Goodison Park and won again after three matches in the Premier League. Steven Gerrard’s team beat Everton 1-0 with a goal by Argentine Emiliano Buendía, increasing the rival’s crisis and starting to dream in the Premier League.
The goal of Villa’s important victory came in the 48th minute of the first half, in the last play of the first half. Left-back Digne, who just left Everton for the Birmingham team, was booed a lot in the game, but gave the assist. He took a corner from the right to the head of Buendía, who tested a free-kick on goal and beat Pickford: 1-0.
- See the full Premier League table
- Drone interrupts Brentford v Wolves
Aston Villa players celebrate Argentine Buendia’s goal against Everton (Photo: Craig Brough/Reuters)
Coutinho was the starter on the left wing of the attack and had a discreet performance. He was substituted in the 28th minute of the second half. The ex-Liverpool returned to face the city’s old rival at Goodison Park after more than six years. He made two shots, and the one that took the most danger was a free kick in the second half.
Midfielder Douglas Luiz was also a starter at Aston Villa and played the full 90 minutes. For Everton, Richarlison played the entire match, and midfielder Allan entered the second stage. Pombo tried three shots and almost tied the game with a dangerous header in the corner in the second half. But it went blank.
Richarlison in action in Everton’s loss to Aston Villa (Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters)
Aston Villa reached 26 points and is in 10th position. Everton is 16th, with 19 points, five above Watford, which opens the relegation zone. The Liverpool team has nine defeats in the last 12 matches for the Premier League and is looking for a manager after the sacking of Rafa Benítez.
The two teams only return to the field after the FIFA Date: Everton welcomes Brentford for the FA Cup on February 5, and Aston Villa faces Leeds, on the 9th, for the English Championship.
Philippe Coutinho started for the first time for Aston Villa and had a discreet performance in the victory against Everton – Photo: Craig Brough/Reuters