COVID-19: US gives change and suspends 44 passenger flights to China – International

Ronald Reagan Airport: The 44 flights suspended by Washington are scheduled between January 30 and March 29

(photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP)

The United States on Friday announced the suspension of 44 passenger flights to China in response to Beijing restrictions imposed on US airlines citing its COVID-19 protocols. and the automatic interruption of routes where excessive infections occur.

Due to this automatic interruption, Chinese authorities canceled flights from American airlines American, Delta and United Airlines because passengers who had tested negative for Covid before takeoff tested positive after being screened on arrival in China.

The US Department of Transportation said Friday that “actions that harm the operations of Delta, American and United . . . are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate corrective action by the department.”

“US airlines that are following all relevant Chinese regulations regarding pre-boarding and in-flight protocols should not be penalized,” the Department commented.

The 44 flights suspended by Washington are operated by Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines and are scheduled between January 30 and March 29.

The decision was taken three weeks before the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Chinese capital has already suspended thousands of flights and increased testing after registering its first community infection of the contagious micron variant last weekend.