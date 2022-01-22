Covid: preventions must be maintained beyond the pandemic period

Araraquara Center (Photo: Amanda Rocha)

Once again, the world is experiencing an escalation of cases of covid-19, however, thanks to vaccination, some countries, such as Brazil, have not yet had a simultaneous increase in the number of deaths related to the disease.

According to pulmonologist Flávio Arbex, it is a time to reinforce preventive care against the coronavirus, maintaining measures that should even remain in practice when the pandemic is over.

“In addition to covid, influenza also contributed to this constant concern about respiratory symptoms, that is, whenever someone shows signs of flu, it is important to avoid working, isolating yourself and looking for a specialist to make a correct diagnosis. a country where, culturally, vaccination is effective, many people do not take the flu vaccine annually. This must change”, he comments.

Regarding routine habits, as in Asian countries, the ideal is to continue to use masks from the moment any flu symptoms appear. “In this way, not only personal protection is created, but collective protection, as it prevents any virus, such as covid-19 and H3N2, from spreading more easily”, oriented Arbex.

The most important thing now, according to the pulmonologist, is to understand that the escalation of new cases, mostly resulting from infection by the ômicron variant, requires a reinforcement of all preventive care against the disease. “The current explosion of people getting sick is a consequence of the relaxation of measures at a time when this could not have happened, as seen in the holiday season.”

“It is the care of now that determines how society will deal with the pandemic in a while. Continuing with isolation when necessary, in addition to the use of masks, and frequent hand hygiene may make it possible to have a more peaceful life when the coronavirus does not occur. more so present”, he warned.