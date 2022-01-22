Criterion Games’ Need For Speed ​​will arrive in September or October 2022 • Eurogamer.com

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Criterion Games’ Need For Speed ​​will arrive in September or October 2022 • Eurogamer.com 8 Views

The game was delayed because they had to help in Battlefield 2042.

The next game in the Need For Speed ​​series will arrive in September or October 2022, according to unofficial information.

Tom Henderson, a well-known source of early information, said via his Twitter that the game is being developed by Criterion Games and that it had a delay due to Battlefield 2042.

Reportedly, Criterion Games had to put development on the upcoming Need For Speed ​​on hold in Summer 2021 in order to help DICE finish Battlefield 2042.

The latest game in the saga is Need for Speed: Heat, released in 2019 and developed by Ghost Games – if we exclude Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, which was released in 2020.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask from the N64 is coming to Switch Online in February

Update grants access to all Zelda series titles produced for the Nintendo 64 Nintendo of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved