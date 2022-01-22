Criterion Games’ Need For Speed ​​will arrive in September or October 2022 • Eurogamer.com

The next game in the Need For Speed ​​series will arrive in September or October 2022, according to unofficial information.

Tom Henderson, a well-known source of early information, said via his Twitter that the game is being developed by Criterion Games and that it had a delay due to Battlefield 2042.

Reportedly, Criterion Games had to put development on the upcoming Need For Speed ​​on hold in Summer 2021 in order to help DICE finish Battlefield 2042.

The latest game in the saga is Need for Speed: Heat, released in 2019 and developed by Ghost Games – if we exclude Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, which was released in 2020.

