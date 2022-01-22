Criterion Games’ Need For Speed ​​will arrive in September or October 2022 • Eurogamer.com

The game was delayed because they had to help in Battlefield 2042.
The next game in the Need For Speed series will arrive in September or October 2022, according to unofficial information.
Tom Henderson, a well-known source of early information, said via his Twitter that the game is being developed by Criterion Games and that it had a delay due to Battlefield 2042.
Reportedly, Criterion Games had to put development on the upcoming Need For Speed on hold in Summer 2021 in order to help DICE finish Battlefield 2042.
The latest game in the saga is Need for Speed: Heat, released in 2019 and developed by Ghost Games – if we exclude Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, which was released in 2020.
EA is expecting Need for Speed by Criterion Games to release in September/October 2022.
