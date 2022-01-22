Criterion’s Need for Speed ​​could arrive in September or October 2022

Raju Singh 3 hours ago

EA has announced a new Need for Speed by Criterion for some time now, and this year it looks like we’ll finally have the game’s launch, between the months of September or October, rumors say. Unfortunately, the information is not yet official, but it comes from a source with a good history of hits with the producer’s games.

Tom Henderson’s tweet is interesting not only because it sets a release window for the new game in the series. Need for Speed, but also because it raises a possible explanation for the delay. According to him, the game’s development needed to be “paused” for a while for Criterion to be able to help with battlefield 2042 – something that appeared in the form of rumors even last year, before the game’s debut.

Criterion’s help was not enough to launch battlefield 2042 arrive the way its players would like it to, but it looks like the developers have now been able to turn their attention to the next Need for Speed.

The latest release of the game was a remaster of Hot Pursuit, which arrived in 2020. Prior to it, the last original title for the series was Need for Speed ​​Heat, which arrived in the previous year, in 2019.

THE Hot Pursuit Remastered it has a Metacritic average of 77 on Xbox and 75 on PS4. Meanwhile, the heat scored 72 on PS4. The last Need for Speed to reach 80 points was the rivals, of 2013.

