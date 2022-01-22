CSA president seeks to reverse mandatory vaccination in athletes

After the decision of the CBF, the representative of the Alagoas club suggested prior testing. CSA has five players without full vaccinations. Photo: (Augusto Oliveira/CSA)

After the decision of the CBF to demand the complete vaccination of all athletes registered for its national competitions, the president of the CSA, Omar Coelho, spoke against the measure of the Medical Guide of the entity.

The CSA, who traveled to Sousa, in the interior of Paraíba, where he faces the team that takes the city’s name for the Northeast Cup, does not know if it will be able to count on five players who are part of the squad and do not have the complete vaccination schedule. The club will not reveal their identity.

According to the Medical Guide for Protective Measures for Brazilian Football 2022 published this Friday (21), the understanding period is 14 days after the application of the second dose or the single dose: “Full vaccination is understood to be the period of 14 days after the application of the second dose if using the two-dose vaccines or the application of the single-dose vaccine”.

Omar Coelho declared that the club acts behind the scenes so that the situation can be reversed: “We are already in contact with President Felipe Feijó, with Vice President Gustavo Feijó, they have the same understanding and they are all trying to review. the Northeast League and everyone finds this immediate demand unacceptable”.

Omar Coelho understands that the simple presentation of the negative test should already be valid as proof of health: “If the player is tested (negative), why not play? Now if (the CBF) wants to establish the two vaccinations, it wants to make the vaccination effective , set a reasonable timeframe for everyone to do this”.