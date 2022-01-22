Daily Horoscope: Forecasts for January 22, 2022 | Forecast and Stars

Marcelo Dalla The horoscope of the day presents the forecast for your sign and ascendant

Table of Contents ARIES

BULL

TWINS

CANCER

LION

VIRGIN

LB

SCORPION

SAGITTARIUS

CAPRICORN

AQUARIUM

FISH

ARIES

The Moon follows in Virgo, favoring the quality of life and improvements in general. But it is good to remember that Mercury is still retrograde: beware of misunderstandings. Try to observe intolerance, criticism and demands. Confusion and delays are on the agenda, you can change your mind on many issues. Also beware of recklessness and impulsiveness. Mainly in traffic. Invest in personal care and physical activity, this makes it easier to control impatience.

BULL

Good period for renovations and cleaning, to search cabinets and drawers, separate what is no longer being used. This can transform the energy of the home or workplace. In this way you can overcome everything that is stagnant and unproductive. Consistency and objectivity are the watchwords for the Moon in Virgo. Try to value realism, criterion and discernment. But in the morning the Moon confronts Neptune, it’s worth taking some time to rest. Better to avoid complicated subjects.

TWINS

Good day for cleaning, cleaning and organizations in general. The Moon remains in Virgo, asking for care with the details so that everything becomes more functional. Try to do everything calmly, carefully and carefully, with breaks for moments of rest and introspection. Mercury remains retrograde, disfavoring negotiations. Prefer to deal with subjects you already know well. Avoid expressing opinions on subjects that you do not know, without major complications. Contacts and exchanges, only if it is with lightness and high spirits.

CANCER

The Moon follows in Virgo, favoring dedication and caprice in the provision of services. Good period for cleaning and cleaning, it’s time to cultivate more quality of life too. Be careful not to make exhausting commitments, try to take care of your physical, emotional and mental health. With Mercury retrograde, there is a tendency for misunderstandings. Moderation is the keyword for today. It’s good to remember that real contentment comes when we feel useful, when we make a difference in people’s lives.

LION

Ideal Saturday for practical and careful attitudes. To take care of the organization of the home or workplace, the health of the body and relationships. The full moon follows in Virgo: take the opportunity to improve what you can, perform your service with a more serious and committed posture. All without rush or rush! It is time to promote organizations and planning with more discretion and practical sense. Try to see if you are investing your energies in what can work and have a better chance of generating good results.

VIRGIN

With the Moon in your sign, take the opportunity to promote general organizations. However, Mercury remains retrograde, it is better to lower expectations and the amount of commitments. Try to cultivate a vision of wholeness so you don’t waste too much time on unnecessary details. It’s better to protect yourself and rest a little more. Also cultivate sensitivity and intuition to flow with the natural rhythm of the universe. It is worth investing in practical measures in the name of quality, health, hygiene and harmony.

LB

What no longer serves must be discarded. The Moon is now in the judicious Virgo: a good time to organize your home or workplace, put everything in its proper place. Avoid rush! It is good to cultivate movement, but it is also good to take time to be enchanted by beautiful things, uplifting information, art and spirituality. In the Morning, Moon and Neptune warn: the moments of recollection are important so that you can reflect, take care of the

body and health.

SCORPION

It is important to organize yourself, assess how far you have progressed and the issues that need to be completed. The Moon follows in Virgo, while Mercury follows retrograde: better to avoid starting important negotiations, large investments or very complicated matters. Also beware of aggressive criticism. The best thing to do is to turn your attention to yourself, so you can observe harmful habits and conditioning that must be left behind. Solidarity initiatives are also highlighted.

SAGITTARIUS

It is time to simplify life, resolve pending issues with more objectivity. With the Moon in Virgo, try to keep your attention in the present moment, take care of every detail with more affection and discretion. Avoid haste, also avoid accumulating commitments and doing several things at the same time. Mercury goes retrograde and the Moon confronts Neptune in the morning, indicating that the ability to concentrate is reduced. Actions and initiatives must be more judicious. On the other hand, inspiration and imagination are activated. Take time to dream!

CAPRICORN

With the Moon in Virgo, take the opportunity to cultivate healthier and enriching habits. Seek information, knowledge and culture, so you can open yourself to new possibilities. The sky calls for more lightness in communication, especially at lunchtime. Do not allow room for arguments, criticism or pessimistic postures. Detachment, simplicity, hygiene and health are on the agenda. The preference goes to the simplest tasks, the subjects that you already know well and the activities that you can do alone.

AQUARIUM

A more sensible and measured behavior must prevail. The Moon follows in Virgo, indicating an ideal phase to make adjustments to your routine, organize your schedule and promote tidiness. Time to take care of food, health, hygiene, all with great care and attention to detail. Avoid overly complicated tasks and exchanges, it’s time to review old concepts and improve projects. With Mercury retrograde in your sign, you can rethink many things and change your mind!

FISH

This is not the time for big spending, nor for new beginnings. The Moon remains in the realistic Virgo: it’s time to meet deadlines and close what’s pending. Avoid fetched and poorly planned initiatives. It’s worth organizing closets and drawers, throwing away old things, promoting a beautiful arrangement in your room or office. The feeling afterwards will be of lightness. In the morning, Moon and Neptune indicate a tendency towards confusion and misunderstandings. Try to redouble your attention when exchanging important information, especially at lunchtime.