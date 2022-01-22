Damares and Queiroga visit the vaccinated girl who is the target of criticism; understand – Policy

Ministers Damares Alves and Marcelo Queiroga (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) After going to Botucatu, in the interior of So Paulo, on Thursday (20/1), to visit a girl who is hospitalized after having suffered cardiac arrest hours after receiving the vaccine against COVID in the city of Lenis Paulista (SP ), ministers Marcelo Queiroga, of Health, and Damares Alves, of Women, Family and Human Rights, were criticized on social networks.

The visit was seen as an attempt to politically explore the episode, which mobilized the Bolsonarista militancy. Opposition to the government recalled that none of the ministers visited families of children who were killed by COVID-19. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is totally against vaccinating children from 5 to 11 years old. According to the president’s argument, the vaccine is “experimental” and therefore should not be used in children. The Chief Executive’s statements are not true and have no scientific backing.

See some comments:

The exploration that Queiroga and Damares made of the child’s severe arrhythmia episode without any relation to the vaccine shows the baseness of Bolsonarism. I wish the best possible recovery for the child and the worst possible political result in the careers of Bolsonar ministers. %u2014 Daniel A. Dourado (@dadourado) January 21, 2022

It is surreal that Damares and Queiroga went to the countryside of So Paulo to visit the family of 1 child who had cardiac arrest after being immunized, and the SP government ruled out any relationship with the vaccine. The criminal visit is for the sole purpose of discrediting vaccination! %u2014 Erika Kokay (@erikakokay) January 21, 2022

Damares used the ministry to harass the family of a raped and pregnant child, who needed an abortion because, in addition to being right, there was a risk to her life. Now he went to harass the family of a child who had a cardiac arrest to stir up anti-vaccine base. one of the worst. %u2014 Jairmearrependi etc (@jairmearrependi) January 21, 2022

More than one child died a day from COVID.Thousands were hospitalized. How many were visited by Damares and Queiroga? NONE. One hospitalized for a suspected vaccine reaction, who went to the Hospital? #UrubusAntivaccine of Bolsonaro. %u2014 Alexandre Padilha (@padilhando) January 21, 2022

This Thursday (20/1), the Epidemiological Surveillance Center of the São Paulo State Health Department concluded that the 10-year-old girl hospitalized after being vaccinated against COVID-19, in Lenis Paulista, had no reaction to the immunizing agent. Pediatrician from Pfizer.

According to the Surveillance, the analysis was carried out by more than 10 specialists and pointed out that the child had a rare congenital disease, unknown until then by the family, which triggered the clinical picture.

On the eve, the Lenis Paulista City Hall suspended the vaccination of children for seven days after the girl was hospitalized. The child would have suffered, according to the family, changes in the heartbeat about 12 hours after receiving the pediatric dose of the vaccine.