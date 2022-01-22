Damares and Queiroga visit the vaccinated girl who is the target of criticism; understand – Policy

Damares and Queiroga wear SUS vests
Ministers Damares Alves and Marcelo Queiroga (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

After going to Botucatu, in the interior of So Paulo, on Thursday (20/1), to visit a girl who is hospitalized after having suffered cardiac arrest hours after receiving the vaccine against COVID in the city of Lenis Paulista (SP ), ministers Marcelo Queiroga, of Health, and Damares Alves, of Women, Family and Human Rights, were criticized on social networks.

The visit was seen as an attempt to politically explore the episode, which mobilized the Bolsonarista militancy. Opposition to the government recalled that none of the ministers visited families of children who were killed by COVID-19.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is totally against vaccinating children from 5 to 11 years old. According to the president’s argument, the vaccine is “experimental” and therefore should not be used in children. The Chief Executive’s statements are not true and have no scientific backing.

This Thursday (20/1), the Epidemiological Surveillance Center of the São Paulo State Health Department concluded that the 10-year-old girl hospitalized after being vaccinated against COVID-19, in Lenis Paulista, had no reaction to the immunizing agent. Pediatrician from Pfizer.

According to the Surveillance, the analysis was carried out by more than 10 specialists and pointed out that the child had a rare congenital disease, unknown until then by the family, which triggered the clinical picture.

On the eve, the Lenis Paulista City Hall suspended the vaccination of children for seven days after the girl was hospitalized. The child would have suffered, according to the family, changes in the heartbeat about 12 hours after receiving the pediatric dose of the vaccine.

