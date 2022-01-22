Data shows that tsunami from the Tonga volcano reached Brazil

The tsunami generated last Saturday by the gigantic explosion of the Hunga Tonga volcano Hunga Há’apai in the Tonga archipelago, in the South Pacific Ocean, the most powerful volcanic eruption in 30 years on the planet, was detected in Brazil about 17 hours later and was small. The information was released today by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Also on Saturday, the day of the eruption, MetSul Meteorologia exclusively reported that the atmospheric shock wave had reached Brazil and on Monday anticipated that a Small tsunami had been observed in the Atlantic and possibly off the Brazilian coast.

The maritime tsunami generated by the eruption was thus observed in the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans. The sea elevation was higher in the Pacific, where the eruptive event took place, and there were minor flooding in coastal areas of countries such as Japan, Chile and the United States. Already in points of the Tonga archipelago, close to the volcano, local authorities described a tsunami of up to 15 meters.

At the IBGE tide gauge station located in Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro, changes in the local sea level were noticed at 18:20 (Brasilia time). The eruption occurred at 1 am on Saturday (Brasilia time). “There was a significant discrepancy between the astronomical forecast of the tide and the height of the water level of the place”, says the surveyor engineer of the IBGE, Everton Gomes dos Santos. “The temporary disturbance was 8 centimeters. After about a day, the levels started to return to normal,” adds the technician.

In addition to Arraial do Cabo (RJ), IBGE maintains five other active tide gauge stations, located in the cities of Imbituba (SC), Salvador (BA), Fortaleza (CE), Belém (PA) and Santana (AP). In them, the phenomenon was not identified. The set of six stations forms the Permanent Tide Network for Geodesy (RMPG).

The information produced by the RMPG is useful for several applications, such as reducing surveys for conservation and expansion of the capacity of ports and waterways, implementation of infrastructure (ports, highways, water and sewage networks) in coastal regions and the study of possible measures of adapting and mitigating the impacts of global sea level rise.

At the international level, the network contributes to the Global Sea Level Observation Program and the Caribbean Tsunami Warning Program of the Unesco Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, which had a significant lack of information in the South Atlantic. eruption of the volcano Hunga Tonga Hunga Há’apai, which devastated islands and destroyed homes in Tonga, a similar phenomenon had already been captured by the network before. In 2004, the Indian Ocean tsunami, which left more than 200,000 dead, was detected one day after the incident by the Macaé station (RJ), currently deactivated.

The Hunga-Tonga volcano Hunga-Ha’apai

Very little is known about the evolution of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai volcano, states the Smithsonian’s Global Volcanism Program. The first recorded observation of an eruption was in 1912, followed by another in 1937 and then 1988, 2009 and 2014-15. These eruptions were all small, the largest VEI-2 on the eruption scale, but with so few events there is no good understanding of the style of activity, says the Smithsonian.

The 1988 eruption was seen by fishermen and airline pilots, then analyzed by geologists. It occurred from three shallow water vents adjacent to the island of Hunga Ha’apai, but there was no island formed by the volcano. The eruption that began on March 17, 2009 had an vent at Hunga Ha’apai and another submerged about 100 meters offshore. The ejection of volcanic material filled the space between them in a few days, expanding the size of the island. After just four days, the 2009 eruption was over, but it stretched the island by a kilometer, leaving crater lakes emitting steam.

The next eruption took place from December 19, 2014 to January 28, 2015. This longer period of activity was centered between the islands of Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha-apai and built a new island. Eventually, there was so much material that the islands were all connected.

On December 20, 2021, a new eruption produced a steam-rich plume of gas and ash that rose to 16 kilometers (52,500 ft) in altitude. After almost two weeks of lull, activity resumed with a high phreatomagmatic eruptive phase at the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano.

A spectacular explosion occurred at 15:14 UTC on Thursday, characterized by dark, dense masses of pyroclastic material. An ever-larger, denser plume sent ash up to 55,000 feet (17,000 meters) altitude. On January 15th, the volcano had its biggest explosion and was a global event with a tsunami in the sea in the Pacific and a planetary shock wave that generated meteotsunami in other oceans of the planet.