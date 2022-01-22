Daughter of Mayra and Arthur Aguiar suffers respiratory arrest and goes to the ICU

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

posted on 01/21/2022 21:12 / updated on 01/21/2022 21:12



(Credit: Playback/Instagram)

This past Thursday (20/1), influencer Mayra Cardi had to rush to the hospital due to a respiratory arrest of her daughter with Arthur Aguiar, Sophia. For this reason, the famous could not follow the entry of her partner in BBB 22.

According to Mayra, the child had a respiratory arrest and was rushed to the hospital. “I’m dying to take a shower, I have this sticky face, my hair is oily from two days that I don’t shower. I’m dying to take a shower and become a person, because I’ve been taking care of my daughter for two days, sleeping sitting up. , hospital,” she began.

“She had a respiratory arrest. Her larynx closes, and she can’t breathe. We went to the hospital. Here in Campinas, there’s a hospital that, thank God, takes care of me very quickly. We gave her adrenaline so she could breathe and now she’s undergoing treatment. That’s why she had to stay in the ICU for observation, because this breathing thing is serious. That night we slept sitting up, because when she lies down, her throat closes”, said Cardi.

Then, she added: “Thank God she managed to sleep well, she is now much better. I have no doubt that it is thanks to the prayers you have said. That’s why I’m passing by to thank you.”

Mayra also apologized to her followers for being absent from social media on Thursday. “Sorry for the absence today, such an important day for us. Arthur Aguiar’s arrival, which already makes us so proud! Sophia spent the night and morning in the ICU, because of our absence”, explained the influencer in the Stories of Instagram.

THE splash contacted Mayra’s adviser, who informed that the 3-year-old girl is already at home, recovering. However, the reason for hospitalization was not reported.