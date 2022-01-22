Deadline for small businesses to settle Simples Nacional debts is extended until March 31

Yadunandan Singh 4 mins ago Business Comments Off on Deadline for small businesses to settle Simples Nacional debts is extended until March 31 0 Views

Management Committee says that time will be important for companies to restructure

Ella Lustosa/Estadão Content Micro and small companies can wait for Congress to overturn the veto on debt refinancing

The Steering Committee of Simple national decided this Friday, the 21st, to extend the deadline for another two months for companies that are in this tax payment regime to settle their debts and remain in the program. Now the deadline is March 31st. According to the committee, the intention is “to provide the regime’s taxpayers with the necessary breath to restructure themselves, settle their pending issues and resume the economic development affected by the Covid-19 pandemic”. The deadline for companies to adhere to the simplified taxation regime remains January 31.

With the postponement, Congress will now have time to analyze the veto of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and restore the Refis (tax debt refinancing program) for small and micro-enterprises. The president said in interviews that he was forced to veto – the electoral law prohibits the granting of benefits in voting years, and Refis would grant discounts to micro and small companies: the law provides that micro and small companies would pay a 1% down payment 12.5% ​​of the debt value, depending on the degree of loss of income during the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, would have discounts between 65% and 90% on interest and fines and from 75% to 100% on charges and attorney fees, also according to the impact of the crisis on their cash. If Congress overrides the veto, the measure will be enacted even without presidential sanction.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Salary at Petrobras reaches R$ 145,000 per month, report shows

(photo: Petrobras/Disclosure) The Benefit Report of Federal State Companies (Rebef) detailed that a Petrobras employee …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved