Death of children with Covid-19 rose again in December

The start of vaccination of children against Covid-19 can reverse a worrying data recorded at the end of 2021, more precisely in December. According to information released by UOL, the ômicron variant caused an increase in hospitalizations and deaths in children at the end of last year, in contrast to the drop in these rates in the vaccinated population, from 12 years of age.

The reversal in the rate of child deaths began precisely with the arrival of the ômicron in Brazil, in November 2021, also according to information from UOL, from data collected by Info Tracker, a pandemic monitoring platform from USP and Unesp.

Between July and November, the death rate of children aged 0 to 11 years followed the same downward trend as adults. However, in December, deaths in this age group rose to 44%, against a 50% drop among adults and adolescents aged 12 and over, who have been able to get the vaccine since September.

In hospitalizations, the trend began a month earlier among children. Cases involving people over 12 years old dropped 26% from October to November, and another 3.3% the following month. The curve for children aged 0 to 11, however, changed direction, rising 34% from October to November, and 64% from November to December.

The increase in positive cases of Covid-19 also increased, from 3.3% to 50.8% between December 27 and January 18, according to tests by the Pardini Group, a network with laboratories across the country.

