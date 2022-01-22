Deeds for buying and selling real estate over the internet grow 31% in MT notaries | Mato Grosso

In the Covid-19 pandemic, the way real estate is bought and sold in Brazil has changed. According to data compiled by the Electronic Services Center of the Notary College of Brazil (Censec), there was an increase of 31.8% in Mato Grosso in deeds made over the internet.

In absolute numbers, there were 36,933 deeds in the first period, compared to 28,030 in the previous period. In relation to the average of cuts from June to May since 2007, the increase in 2021 was 10.7%.

The growth is compared to the first full year of operation of the system, from June 2020 to May 2021, with the previous period (June 2019 to May 2020).

The distance is reduced and the negotiation is done by videoconference that is conducted by a notary, buyers and sellers. Each one in part of the country, negotiate properties in a safe, agile and legal way.

The platform was launched in June 2020 because of restrictions on travel caused by the height of the health crisis in the country.

The system allows the practice of notarial acts electronically, including the deeds of purchase and sale, donation and exchange of real estate.

The purchase and sale deeds by e-Notary made the process easier and more agile for the population, without the need for travel or expenses with intermediaries.

Regulated nationally by the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and administered by the Notary College of Brazil (CNB), the electronic platform e-Notarial allows anyone to trade real estate over the internet, in a very simple procedure.

After contacting the Notary Public, a videoconference is scheduled with the notary to carry out the deed, which is digitally signed with a digital certificate, issued free of charge by the Notary, or by ICP-Brasil, a national standard digital signature.

It is possible that the parties want to sign the act in different ways, in a hybrid act.

In this format, the buyer can sign the act in person while the seller carries out the procedure online or vice versa.

If compared to the entire year of 2021, when the electronic platform for notarial acts was available during the 12 months, the growth at the state level was 38.14% compared to the previous year (43,678 x 31,619), the highest increase ever recorded. in the historical series started in 2007.

In comparison with the average of the last 10 years (2010 – 2020), the year that ended registered a 10.3% increase in the total number of purchases and sales of real estate carried out.