Did you see? Farewell to Elza Soares, Coronavac for children, Robinho condemned and cell phone ‘leaked’ by Gusttavo Lima | World

The goodbye of the owner of the millennium voice after almost seven decades of career. The Coronavac vaccine released for children and adolescents in Brazil amid the increase in Covid cases. The samba school parades postponed in SP and Rio. The player Robinho convicted of gang rape in Italy. The possibility of war in the face of the presence of tanks on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The explosion of customers at a snack stand after a streamer pays everyone’s bill. Gusttavo Lima’s song that “leaked” cell phone numbers. And the routine of food delivery people.

“I think I’m going to die.” It was like this, with certainty and tranquility, that Elza Soares, hailed as “the voice of the millennium”, said goodbye to family members hours before leaving, at the age of 91, of natural causes and at home. Born in a community in Rio, married at 12, mother at 13 and widowed at 21, she asked to sing until the end. And sang. Two days before he died, he was on stage at the Theatro Municipal de São Paulo recording a DVD, the last work of almost seven decades of career.

There were 34 albums released, partnerships with the great names of Brazilian music from different times, passage through rhythms that range from samba to jazz, from electronic to hip-hop, from bossa nova to rock. “I always wanted to do something different, I can’t stand labels, I’m not a soda”, he once said.

Elza not only transcended artistically, but was also a voice in the struggle for women’s rights, against gender violence, in defense of black people and the LGBTQIA+ population. The woman from the end of the world left the scene on the same day that the great love of her life, Garrincha, died, almost 40 years later. And it enters into eternity in the history of Brazilian culture.

Coronavac for children and the advance of Covid

In the week that all states started vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 years with Pfizer doses against Covid, Anvisa approved another immunization to be applied to the public in this age group. now the Covonavac can also be used, with the difference that it will be valid for those between 6 and 17 years old. The date for the start of its use will be defined by the states, and Coronavac will not be aimed at immunosuppressed. In SP, the application has already started.

For the little ones who have already been bitten on the arm, the week was one of emotion. This video (watch below) full of cuteness shows the joy of those who have already protected themselves. There was from the relief of those who are finally going to return to school in person to the memory of those who lost their mother to the coronavirus (click here to learn more about childhood vaccination in Brazil).

‘I’m happy’, ‘Viva o SUS’: see the joy and emotion of vaccinated children across the country

The advance of vaccination occurs at a time of attention. Brazil and the world registered daily record of cases, with 200 thousand records and 4.2 million, respectively. The WHO warned that the pandemic it’s not even close to the end. read about the scenario that experts see for the omni in Brazil.

The 2022 Carnival samba school parades in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have been postponed to the Tiradentes long holiday, which begins on April 21. The decision was taken by the mayors of the two capitals, Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Eduardo Paes (DEM), after a videoconference this Friday afternoon. Until then, the events were scheduled for February. The decision is due to the accelerated advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the two cities. Read the joint note from the prefectures.

The Court of Cassation in Italy, equivalent to the STF in Brazil, confirmed the conviction of player Robinho and a friend of his for gang rape. The penalty is 9 years in prison and he will have to pay compensation of R$ 372 thousand. The crime took place in a famous nightclub in Milan, in 2013. The victim is a woman of Albanian origin who reported having been raped when she was drunk and unconscious.

Phone taps were used as evidence in the process. In one of them, the player says: “I’m laughing because I don’t care, the woman was completely drunk, she doesn’t even know what happened” (read excerpts from the transcript here). Even with the last resort conviction, Robinho cannot be extradited (understand why and what can happen).

UNDERSTAND: Fantastic explained in October how the wiretaps were made

Tensions on the border between Russia and Ukraine

Battle tanks and more than 100,000 Russian troops are on Russia’s border with Ukraine (see satellite images below), amid heightened tensions in the region. The US claims that Russia can attack the neighbor at any time, and the president Joe Biden warned: “If they invade, it will be a disaster for Russia.” Worry made the UK and Canada send military support to the Ukrainians.

Western powers believe that Russia is preparing for war. The aim would be to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) – a political-military alliance between the US, Canada and European countries. The Russian government, on the other hand, denies that it intends to invade its neighbor, but demands guarantees that the country will not join the alliance. Russia also demanded the withdrawal of NATO troops from Romania and Bulgaria.

Satellite images show Russian troops near the Ukrainian border

Death of Bolsonaro’s Mother

After suffering two cardiac arrests, the mother of President Jair Bolsonaro, Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro, died at the age of 94 in the early hours of this Friday. She was admitted to Hospital São João, in Registro, in the interior of São Paulo, on Monday, after showing signs of dehydration. She was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and dehydration, and began to be medicated. Bolsonaro se manifestou por meio de seu Twitter. “With regret the passing of my dear mother. May God welcome her in his infinite goodness”, he posted. In 2019, the first year of the president’s term, she sang alongside him when receiving his visit (see video here).

Actress without vaccine is hospitalized

Actress Elizangela is hospitalized in serious condition with respiratory sequelae from Covid at the municipal hospital of Guapimirim (RJ). She didn’t take any doses of the vaccine and, according to the city hall, she was radically against vaccination. Elizangela almost needed to be intubated, but the medical team managed to stabilize her. The actress debuted on the defunct TV Tupi, in 1965, when she was still a child. She has participated in more than 30 soap operas. The last one was “The owner of the piece”, in 2019.

Fighting trafficking and militia in Rio

The government of Rio de Janeiro started this week to implement the Integrated City project, promised as a new version of the Pacifying Police Units implemented from 2008. Although the program has not yet been detailed, the occupation of communities has already started with the presence of 1,200 police officers who will fight trafficking in Jacarezinho, North Zone of the state capital. A few hours later, the operation expanded to an area with militia presence: Muzema, in the West Zone. See what is known and what remains to be clarified about the project.

Police occupy Muzema and other militia-held areas in Rio de Janeiro

The images of a blogger in Denmark during her pregnancy with triplets caught the attention of netizens. It’s just that her belly presented an abdominal distention. The condition is called diastasis and it occurs when the rectus abdominis muscles, in the middle of the abdomen, separate too much. The problem can occur in obese women – because of excess pressure from fat or organs on the abdominal wall – but the most common cause is pregnancy, according to Fiorelli. Understand how bloating happens.

A tragic skiing accident in the Savoie region of eastern France took the life of French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who was 37 years old. He crashed into a hillside, hit his head and had to be airlifted to a hospital, but couldn’t make it out. Ulliel had 50 films and series under his belt. He became known for playing young Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal, the origin of evil” and fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic “Saint Laurent”. He was currently in the Marvel series “Moon Knight”, which is expected to premiere later this year.

Put it on Casimiro’s account 😋

“I just performed a 5k PIX for Marcão (R$ 5 thousand) and whoever gets there and says he came for Casimiro, will eat for free. Just today, huh?”: that’s how streamer Casimiro helped pump up the snack stand by Marcos Adriano dos Santos, in Curitiba. The Rio influencer has more than 4 million followers on social media and was doing a live for 60,000 people when he announced the joke.

Marcao complied with the request and made snacks “on the lane” for more than 150 people. The merchant published a report on his social media – that they gained thousands of followers in a few hours. “It was surreal. The street here in front of the tent was closed to cars right after he announced it,” he said.

Streamer Casimiro Miguel makes a pix for a snack seller in Curitiba

Cell phone ‘leaked’ by Gusttavo Lima

From one moment to the next, businessman from the interior of São Paulo Carlos Henrique Faria began to receive thousands of messages and calls. His number is mentioned in the chorus of the song “Bloqueado”, Gusttavo Lima’s new hit. Instead of getting angry or annoyed, Carlos decided to take advantage of the flurry of contacts to promote a chain of solidarity: He directs pranksters to an Instagram account that raises money for flood victims, a hospital and other institutions.

A saleswoman from Mato Grosso do Sul who has the same cell phone number, but with another area code, is going through the same situation. But the measure taken by her was less friendly: she filed a lawsuit against the singer after fans began to insult her with curses. “My life has become hell, I have no peace. I don’t answer calls, I think they are Gusttavo Lima fans and I don’t answer them. Even in the middle of the night they keep calling me. All the time”, he justifies.

From the pedal, to your table

Cadu is 22 years old, was born and lives in Capão Redondo, on the outskirts of SP, where he was the victim of a stray bullet as a baby. He works at a fast-food restaurant by day, is a delivery man by night and has a dream: to buy a motorcycle. When the delivery food arrives by bike, it brings with it stories like Cadu’s. THE g1 accompanied the delivery man and tell his story here and also that of Mayara, Claudemir, Lucas and Carlos.

