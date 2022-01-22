Discount on electricity bill for 700 thousand in the State

Energy bill: discount will be automatic, without the need to register for consumers



Photo: Archive/AT



Consumers who reduced energy consumption by at least 10% between September and December last year, compared to 2020, will have a discount on their electricity bill, applied to this month’s bill.

In the State, the forecast is that about 700 thousand consumers will have a discount on the invoice. Across the country, 35.3 million homes will be covered by the benefit, which will reach a total of R$ 2.4 billion.

The measure is part of the Incentive Program for the Voluntary Reduction of Electric Energy Consumption, of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, launched in August by the federal government due to the water crisis.

The discount will be granted automatically, without the need to register, for consumers in residential, industrial and commercial consumption classes who achieve a minimum of 10% reduction in energy consumption, and will be limited to 20% savings in consumption.

The rebate will be R$ 0.50 for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of the volume of energy saved within the target of 10% to 20%.

If the consumer saves 100 kWh, for example, he will have a savings of R$ 50 on the electricity bill.

Therefore, the invoice discount amount will depend on the consumption of each residence in 2020, in addition to the total saved in 2021.

The consumer will only receive the bonus if the sum of electricity consumption from September to December 2021 is less than the sum of the same months in 2020, by at least 10%.

Economy

According to government data, the consumption reduction incentive program generated savings of 5.6 million megawatt-hours (MWh) in the period, which represents about 4.5% less in the residential consumer tariff.

The amount corresponds, for example, to the annual consumption of the state of Paraíba or Rio Grande do Norte and is sufficient to supply 32.8 million families per month.

The value also corresponds to 3.81% of the maximum storage capacity in the Southeast/Center-West subsystem, the one with the highest flow in the country.

know more

who will get a discount

Consumers who reduced their energy consumption by between 10% and 20% between August and December 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

The customer does not need to register or register with the electricity distributor.

Invoice information

Electricity distributors, such as EDP, clearly and objectively informed their customers on their invoices, which was the total energy consumed in the period from September to December 2020, the reduction target for the period from September to December 2021 and the accumulated monthly reduction calculated.

Values

If the reduction target is reached, the consumer will receive a bonus of BRL 0.50 for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of the total energy saved between September and December 2021 in relation to the same period in 2020, adjusted for the days of reading.

Simulation

For example, if a family consumed 200 kWh in September 2020, 180 kWh in October, 190 kWh in November and 200 kWh in December 2020, its average reference consumption proportional to reading days was 192 kWh.

Thus, this family had to reduce its monthly consumption by at least 10% to participate in the bonus program, which would give a monthly average of around 173 kWh. In this case, the bonus credited at the end of the program will be approximately R$40.

Source: Ministry of Mines and Energy and EDP