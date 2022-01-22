Dog rescued from swamp with help of sausage strapped to drone

Volunteers managed to save a dog stranded in a dangerous swamp in the Emsworth region of England. After three days of unsuccessful attempts, the rescue team came up with the idea of ​​tying a sausage to a rope, suspended by a drone, to lure the animal out of the danger area.

The operation carried out by the ISDN (Denmead Drone Search and Rescue), an English organization specializing in the search and rescue of lost animals, worked. Millie, a 3-year-old Jack Russell-Whippet, was attracted to the sausage and followed the drone 300 meters to safety.

Millie’s adventure began on the 13th, while walking with her tutor in Hampshire, in the south of England. Unbeknownst to the woman, the dog escaped the leash and fled, ending up in a swampy region on the edge of Emsworth. Area known to be dangerous, subject to sudden high tide.

Frightened, Millie fled to a swamp in the Emsworth area, where she was stranded. Image: Disclosure/Denmead Drone Search and Rescue? (DDSI)

As soon as she noticed the escape, Millie’s owner called the DDSI, which promptly started a search operation to try to locate and rescue the dog. Coast guards, firefighters and police were also called to assist in the rescue.

Because she was scared, however, all the efforts put in for three days to save her seemed to be making the situation worse. The dog only moved further away from the rescue area.

“We had to think fast. One of our highly skilled drone pilots suggested we attach food to the drone, to try to lure it out of the danger area,” the DDSI team described in a Facebook post.

“After checking regulations and technical specifications of the drone, we found that we could use about 170 grams of weight on the drone, so we hung a 56-gram sausage on it. We did a risk assessment of the area and then took the drone to where Millie was. “, wrote the team.

“One of the neighbors who lived by the beach came out and said she would cook the sausages for us. She was under a lot of pressure, she must have felt the world was on her shoulders,” he told CNN. Stefani Dennis, 20, a volunteer at ISDN. “But the sausage must obviously be very tasty.”

“We didn’t believe it would work, but it did. We were able to lure Millie 300 meters into a safe zone. Luckily, she stayed in that area so we were able to prevent her from drowning,” the team wrote on Facebook.

The dog, who is already at home, in the company of her owner, underwent veterinary care, was medicated and is doing well.