Dollar closes up 0.72%, but records second week of losses | Economy

The dollar closed up 0.72%, quoted at R$5.4542, this Friday (21), at the end of a back-and-forth trading amid a negative climate in global financial markets, with investors looking back to Brazil in search of bargains. Percentage gain at closing is the strongest since January 3 (+1.63%).

For the week, the coin registered a drop of 1.06% — the second consecutive loss. In the month and year, the decline is 2.16%. See more quotes.

In the domestic scenario, the deadline for President Jair Bolsonaro to sanction the 2022 Budget ends this Friday. There are doubts, among other matters, about the readjustments to servers, after the president promised increases only for police officers.

Last year, investors’ confidence in the health of public accounts was shaken by the enactment of the PEC dos Precatórios, which changed the spending cap rule to allow for more government spending.

Overseas, expectations that U.S. interest rates would start to rise at the next Federal Reserve meeting lost steam as the growth of the coronavirus’ omicron variant brought concerns of a slowing economy.