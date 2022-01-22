Dollar rises on the day, to R$ 5.455, but has a 2nd week of decline; stock market falls

The dollar closed Friday (21) up 0.72%, quoted at R$ 5.455 on sale, interrupting a sequence of two consecutive falls. Even with today’s performance, the American currency ends the week with an accumulated devaluation of 1.05% against the real, after falling more than 2% in the previous week.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), ended the day down 0.15%, reaching 108,941.68 points, after three consecutive highs. Since Monday (17), however, the indicator has accumulated gains of 1.88%.

With the week’s losses, the dollar now adds a drop of 2.16% in the first days of 2022. The Ibovespa, in turn, recorded a high of 3.93% in January, after plummeting almost 12% in 2021.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Good reaction to Lula

In a report released last night, Citi said Brazilian markets appeared to have welcomed comments from former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), leader in polls of voting intent for the October election. On Wednesday (19), Lula waved to parties more to the right, saying that he would have no problem forming a ticket with Geraldo Alckmin, former governor of São Paulo and former PSDB. (Watch below)

Today, questioned by Folha de S.Paulo, Alckmin showed that he liked Lula’s speech about an eventual alliance. “I thought it was positive,” he said.

“This generated a positive response in asset prices this week, both in the foreign exchange and interest markets”, reads an excerpt from the document. Even so, he adds, “Lula is still seen as the worst-case scenario for Brazilian asset prices]”, especially in the months leading up to the first round — something common in election years.

USA helps real

Analysts also pointed to the drop in yields on Treasuries – the US sovereign bonds -, in addition to a rally in commodities (raw materials) in recent days, as boosting factors for the real this week.

In the medium term, however, prospects are not good for the Brazilian currency. There are growing bets in the market that high inflation in the US will force the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank) to raise interest rates – now close to zero – as early as March.

Higher interest rates in the US increase the yield on US bonds, which are considered very safe investments. In practice, this scenario tends to reduce the attractiveness of riskier assets, such as the real and other currencies of emerging countries, which leads to a global appreciation of the dollar.

(With Reuters)