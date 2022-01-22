Donation of multivitamins to the City Hall will be intended for professionals in the Health Network

The City Hall received this Friday morning (21) a donation of multivitamins from the company Amway. In total, 1,185 Daily Plus units were delivered, a supplement with vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients, which will be destined to professionals from the Health Promotion Management Unit (UGPS).

The delivery, held at the Municipal Palace, was accompanied by the assistant manager of the UGPS, Dayane Martins.

“These multivitamins will be intended for health professionals who work on the front to face the pandemic. With the increase in the number of users with flu-like symptoms, we wanted to demonstrate our concern and protection for these professionals. We thank the company for the initiative and for this beneficent look to make quality items like this available in the form of donation. Initiatives like this make the world a better place”.

The donation was articulated by the Jundiaí Cooperation Network, a body linked to the Government and Finance Management Unit (UGGF) of the City Hall, which implements all processes based on Law 8.901/2018, which regulates private support for actions in the public interest. For the UGGF manager, José Antonio Parimoschi, he praised the initiative. “The pandemic made society open its eyes to the importance of the work that health professionals provide to society. Not to mention that this attitude by Amway, worthy of compliments, attests to its trust in the City Hall’s transparency in the conduct of the fight against the virus”.

According to the company’s logistics coordinator, Thiago Infante, the destination of donations like this is a common practice for the company. “This is an initiative that the company carries out in all the countries in which it is located and, in Brazil, we seek to act in the surroundings of our operating municipalities, which are Jundiaí, São Paulo, Recife and Cuiabá. Always attentive to the quality of the intended product and the moment we live, it is our way of contributing to society”.

The delivery of donations was also accompanied by the director of the Department of Outpatient and Hospital Care at UGPS, Daniele Cintra; and other representatives of the UGPS and the Network.

