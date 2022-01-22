“Doomsday Clock” Indicates We’re 100 Seconds From The End Of The World

The apocalypse clock, also known as the doomsday clock, was created in 1947 by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists of the University of Chicago, USA. At that time, there was a growing nuclear danger due to rising tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union.

But not even the imminence of an atomic bomb came close to what we live today. At that time, scientists defined that we were 7 minutes from the end of the world. Since then, the team has updated the hands annually.

During a virtual event last Thursday (20), the new time was revealed: according to the researchers, we are 100 seconds away from the apocalypse.

At first, the watch’s focus was primarily on monitoring the risks posed by nuclear proliferation. Today, the topics have expanded, and climate change, misinformation and, since 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic are also considered.

This is the third year in a row that we have been within 100 seconds of the end of the world. Stagnation should not be seen as a positive thing: in fact, it indicates that global leaders and the public are not moving fast enough to avoid disaster.

The year 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the doomsday clock. In all its history, we have never been so close to midnight. The furthest we’ve come from the end of the world was in 1991, when the US and EU signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. At the time, the apocalypse was still 17 minutes away.