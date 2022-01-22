Douglas scolds Rodrigo during a chat about deconstruction

Douglas and Rodrigo had a serious conversation this Friday afternoon (21/1) at BBB22. Pipoca’s brother stated that he entered the program to deconstruct prejudices and the Camarote participant did not like what he heard.

“I’m 33 years old and I didn’t come here to be polite. Out there I should have looked it up,” Douglas replied. He also said that he does not intend to be aggressive, but made his position clear.

Douglas Silva, 33, is a Brazilian actor.

Douglas Silva, 33, is a Brazilian actor. Born in Rio de Janeiro, he became famous for his roles in the films City of God and City of Men.

In the color image, four people are centered in the middle. They wear a white tee with a dice pattern and jeans. Are crowded and smile for the camera***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22 (12)

Married for 13 years to Carolina Brito, Douglas is the father of two girls: Maria Flor, 10 years old, and Morena, 1 year old.

In the color image, two children are positioned in the center. One is sitting and the other is posing for a photo with her hands up.douglas-siva-bbb-22-participant

Raised by his mother and grandmother in Complexo da Maré, the artist claims to have had a very happy childhood, despite all the difficulties the family faced.

In the color image, a man is positioned in the center. He has short black hair, has brown eyes and smiles at the camera.***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22 (13)

At the age of 14, Douglas won his first prominent role playing the character Dadinho, in the feature film City of God. The film was nominated for four Oscar categories. The performance consecrated the actor, who became famous in his childhood.

In the black and white image, two people are positioned in the center. They are next to each other and pose for the photo with their fists together.***Douglas-silva-bbb-22-cabin

In 2004, he starred in the series City of Men, which was later turned into a film. In the plot, the actor, who gave life to the young peripheral Acerola, was successful alongside Darlan Cunha, interpreter of Laranjinha

In the color image, a man is positioned in the center. He has short black hair, has brown eyes and smiles at the camera.***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22 (7)

With his performance in Cidade dos Homens, Douglas became the first Brazilian actor to be nominated for an International Emmy

In the color image, a man is positioned in the center. He has short black hair, has brown eyes and looks seriously at the camera.***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22 (8)

Since then, the artist has continued to be successful in several soap operas, series and films.

In the color image, two people are positioned in the center. They wear dark clothes and are doing dance choreography***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22-2

Always very smiling, Silva is also successful on the networks sharing dances with his firstborn Maria Flor

In the color image, a man is positioned in the center. He has short black hair, has brown eyes and smiles at the camera.***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22 (16)

He currently has over 1 million followers on Instagram alone. Douglas is one of the stars of the 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil, a reality show on TV Globo.

In the color image, a man is positioned in the center. He has short black hair, has brown eyes and looks seriously at the camera.***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22 (4)

In his presentation video, the actor stated that he is excited and prepared to take home the millionaire award. He said he was still helpful, but that he doesn't take any insults home

In the color image, a man is positioned in the center. He has short black hair, has brown eyes and looks seriously at the camera.***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22 (6)

"I'm messy, friend, faithful, good people, but I don't accept insults. I'm not calm, but I'm not blown away either. I value peace, I hate to argue, but once I start, it's hard to stop. I will even expose my point of view", he revealed in an interview with Gshow

In the color image, a man is positioned in the center. He has short black hair, has brown eyes and smiles at the camera.***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22 (5)

"I'm very competitive. My life is a competition. Staying with my wife was a competition. And I won all those competitions. And I want to win again."

0

Rodrigo had already been involved in a controversy when he called Linn da Quebrada a traveco, hence the dialogue with Douglas. Soon after, the two teamed up and won the Leader and Angel Super Trial.

