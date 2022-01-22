Douglas scolds Rodrigo during a chat about deconstruction

Douglas and Rodrigo had a serious conversation this Friday afternoon (21/1) at BBB22. Pipoca’s brother stated that he entered the program to deconstruct prejudices and the Camarote participant did not like what he heard.

“I’m 33 years old and I didn’t come here to be polite. Out there I should have looked it up,” Douglas replied. He also said that he does not intend to be aggressive, but made his position clear.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) Douglas Silva, 33, is a Brazilian actor. Born in Rio de Janeiro, he became famous for his roles in the films City of God and City of Men.Playback / Instagram ***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22 (12) Married for 13 years to Carolina Brito, Douglas is the father of two girls: Maria Flor, 10 years old, and Morena, 1 year old.Playback / Instagram douglas-siva-bbb-22-participant Raised by his mother and grandmother in Complexo da Maré, the artist claims to have had a very happy childhood, despite all the difficulties the family faced.Playback / Instagram ***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22 (13) At the age of 14, Douglas won his first prominent role playing the character Dadinho, in the feature film City of God. The film was nominated for four Oscar categories. The performance consecrated the actor, who became famous in his childhood. Playback / Instagram ***Douglas-silva-bbb-22-cabin In 2004, he starred in the series City of Men, which was later turned into a film. In the plot, the actor, who gave life to the young peripheral Acerola, was successful alongside Darlan Cunha, interpreter of LaranjinhaPlayback / Instagram ***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22 (7) With his performance in Cidade dos Homens, Douglas became the first Brazilian actor to be nominated for an International EmmyPlayback / Instagram ***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22 (8) Since then, the artist has continued to be successful in several soap operas, series and films.Playback / Instagram ***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22-2 Always very smiling, Silva is also successful on the networks sharing dances with his firstborn Maria FlorPlayback / Instagram ***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22 (16) He currently has over 1 million followers on Instagram alone. Douglas is one of the stars of the 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil, a reality show on TV Globo.Playback / Instagram ***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22 (4) In his presentation video, the actor stated that he is excited and prepared to take home the millionaire award. He said he was still helpful, but that he doesn’t take any insults homePlayback / Instagram ***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22 (6) “I’m messy, friend, faithful, good people, but I don’t accept insults. I’m not calm, but I’m not blown away either. I value peace, I hate to argue, but once I start, it’s hard to stop. I will even expose my point of view”, he revealed in an interview with GshowPlayback / Instagram ***Douglas-Silva-bbb-22 (5) “I’m very competitive. My life is a competition. Staying with my wife was a competition. And I won all those competitions. And I want to win again.”Playback / Instagram 0

Rodrigo had already been involved in a controversy when he called Linn da Quebrada a traveco, hence the dialogue with Douglas. Soon after, the two teamed up and won the Leader and Angel Super Trial.

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos