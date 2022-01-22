Douglas Silva and Rodrigo win super race of leader and angel

Douglas Silva and Rodrigo were the winners of the super race that defined the first leader and angel this afternoon at ‘BBB 22’ (Globo TV).

The dispute took place in pairs, with a popcorn and a cabin. Douglas and Rodrigo, Naiara and Laís, Vyni and Paulo André, Bruna and Bárbara, Jessi and Linn, Tiago and Eslô, Maria and Lucas, Pedro and Natália, Luciano and Arthur and Eliezer and Jade were the teams formed.

The challenge was to assemble a puzzle in the form of a clue. Each pair participated in the game at once, and the objective was to complete the circuit in less time. In the end, a button had to be pressed.

Douglas and Rodrigo made the shortest time among the brothers, 172 seconds. In second place were Maria and Lucas, with 174. In third place, Arthur Aguiar and Luciano, with a time of 191.

According to Tadeu Schmidt, who explained the details of the dispute to the brothers earlier this afternoon, this is the first time that a single event has defined a leader and an angel in the program’s history.

Douglas and Rodrigo won only the first stage. On tonight’s show, the audience will follow the final part of the dispute to find out which of them will be the angel and the leader.