Douglas Silva and Rodrigo win the 1st Proof of the BBB 22 Leader; see details – Zoeira

Douglas Silva and Rodrigo made the second fastest time in the first test of the Leader and the Angel at BBB 22, right after the test held on the program this Friday afternoon (21), and guaranteed the two benefits of the week. In the dispute, in which they needed to fit the pieces of a puzzle, the two made the course in 172.50 seconds.

Thaddeus Schmidt announced the winners shortly after the end of the race, crowning the two participants, from the group ‘Camarote’ and ‘Pipoca, respectively, who celebrated alongside the other brothers.

However, the fastest pair of the race would be the one formed by Ceará vyni and the marathon runner Paulo Andre. The two came to complete the race in 135.32 seconds, but ended up being eliminated for leaving two of the parts of the overlapping puzzle.

disputed race

the confined of reality show held the Leader and Angel Test, on the afternoon of this Friday (21). They were summoned by Tadeu Schmidt and divided into pairs. It was the first time in the show’s history that a test defined two powers in reality.

“For the first time in 20 years of BBB, the same test will define Anjo and Líder. The division between Pipoca and Camarote is over. You are the same thing”, said the presenter of the reality.

At first, the team that assembled the fastest route with the game pieces won, while all 30 pieces needed to be used.

Formed pairs:

1st – Vyni and Paulo – Time: 135.32

2nd – Rodrigo and Douglas – Time: 172.50 seconds

3rd – Maria and Lucas – Time: 174 seconds

4th – Arthur and Luciano – Time: 191.19 seconds

5th – Barbara and Brunna – Time: 212.74 seconds

6th – Slovenia and Tiago – Time: 216.57 seconds

7th – Linn da Quebrada and Jessilane – Time: 263.93 seconds

8th – Natalia and Pedro Scooby – Time: 314.41 seconds

9th – Jade and Eliezer – Time: 434.14 seconds

10th – Laís and Naiara – Time: Did not complete

Doubles eliminated

The doctor from Goiás, Laís, from ‘Pipoca’, and Naiara Azevedo, from ‘Camarote’, were the first to fail to complete the race. Confused by the path proposed by the puzzle, they reached the time limit of the dispute and were eliminated by presenter Tadeu Schmidt.

At the end of the race, Tadeu announced two more eliminated pairs: Tiago and Eslovênia, in addition to Vyni and Paulo André. Both pairs left the puzzle pieces overlapping.

Maria feels sick

To announce the winners of the race, Tadeu Schmidt gathered the brothers and announced, in addition to the eliminated ones, the three best times of the dispute. At that moment, while Maria and Lucas celebrating the achievement of 2nd place, the singer ended up showing a drop in pressure.

“Just a minute, guys. I think I’m feeling sick”, said the young woman as she was hugged by her colleagues. With the announcement of the winning duo, the presenter revealed that the participant would undergo follow-up by the team to recover.