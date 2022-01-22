Douglas Silva becomes leader, and Rodrigo punishes Naiara and Eliezer with a monster · TV News

Douglas Silva became the first leader of BBB 22. This Friday (21), the actor won the second stage of the reality show and won the command of the most watched house in Brazil. Rodrigo Mussi got the power of the angel and decided to put Naiara Azevedo and Eliezer Netto in the monster’s perrengue.

To decide the lead, the two participants had to choose one of the six keys that would start the car in the garden of the house. The order was defined by the brothers themselves. Rodrigo and Douglas alternated in this sequence. In the fourth key, the actor started the car.

Leader, Douglas selected six participants for the VIP: Pedro Scooby, Tiago Abravanel, Paulo André Camilo, Lucas Bissoli, Luciano Estevan and Mussi.

The commercial manager became the first angel of the week. However, he still doesn’t know that the benefit is autoimmune. With the power in hand, the member of Pipoca put Naiara Azevedo and Netto in punishment. For the next few hours, they will have to wear a pay phone costume. If they break the rules, they lose 300 stakes.

The super race started this Friday afternoon, when all participants had to complete, in pairs, a puzzle in the shortest time possible. Camilo and Vinicius Fernandes, aka Vyni, were the fastest and finished the race in 135 seconds. However, they left overlapping pieces on the circuit and were disqualified. Mussi e Silva completed the activity in 172 seconds and were declared the winners of this stage.

On Sunday (23), the first wall of the season will consist of the leader’s nomination, the nominee’s counter-coup and the two most voted participants in the house. The Bate and Volta test will be disputed by the last three bricked up, and one of them will be saved from the popular vote.

