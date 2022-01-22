Douglas Silva on the choice of the VIP: ‘so they don’t play rivalry games’ | real time

In the Leader’s Room, Douglas Silva talks with Pedro Scooby and Tiago Abravanel about choosing the VIP. “There were even more people to get. Maria, I wanted to put it in. It’s not that I have anything, but it’s so I don’t get bad with anyone. To break it too. it says.
The chat follows and the participants talk about combining votes. “The girls were talking there about protecting themselves. I said that we don’t combine votes with anyone. We have to know how to share what is evidence, what is real life. I even understand having affinity, not voting for your friend, but keep combining votes? You start to lose your essence. We never combine votes”, defends Pedro Scooby.
“But if, for example, I felt that we are on the hot seat, we need to communicate, otherwise we lose a person”, comments the paulista.
The surfer replies, “Let it come from them.”
Douglas Silva on the choice of the VIP: ‘so they don’t play rivalry games’ — Photo: Globo
Do you already follow BBB on social media?
📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb
📲 Facebook and Youtube: /BigBrotherBrasil
📲 Telegram: t.me/bigbrotherbrasil