Douglas Silva’s daughter asked her father not to take a woman to the BBB 22 Leader’s Room: ‘She’s jealous’, laughs her mother | BBB22

And that wasn’t all: by choosing only men for the VIP, he still escaped getting a scolding from the eldest daughter, Mary flower, of 10 years. Who confirms is the wife of the actor, Carolina Brito, who spoke exclusively with #RedeBBB.

“She always says it jokingly. She’s jealous of him and me and when he talked about the possibility of using the Leader’s Room she said, ‘Dad, I don’t want you to take a woman. I don’t want a woman grabbing you’. She spoke jokingly, but every joke has a basis of truth”, says, laughing, Carolina.

Despite her daughter’s request, Carolina reinforces that she would have no problem if Douglas had chosen a woman for the VIP and, consequently, to visit the Leader’s Room.

“She understands it’s a game”, guarantees the psychologist, who has been married to the actor for 17 years.

Expectation for the result

After Douglas Silva won the race alongside Rodrigo, the actor’s family was waiting to know if he would stay with the Angel or with the Leader. And Douglas’ wife confirms that he would be very pleased if he were the Angel.

“It was exciting. We were already satisfied with the Proof from earlier. Anything that came would be good. The Angel he wanted very much, because he wouldn’t have the responsibility to indicate someone soon and he would still see a video of the family. We’ve never been apart for so long without talking to each other,” he says.

When choosing key number 3, Douglas started the car and secured the first home lead. For Carolina, the actor must have been happy and, at the same time, worried about the sequence of the game.

“He didn’t really care. But the two were thinking that they both won the car. And when he probably knew he was going to be the Leader, I realized he was tense. It was a mix of emotions: nice that I won the car, because we were without it, and on the other hand, this responsibility to indicate now.

family celebration

Douglas’ victories were followed by the entire family. In the first, Carolina and her two daughters saw the proof glued together. Check it out in the video above!

“We held hands to join forces and started screaming. It was very exciting. I had no idea emotions would be like this, so on edge, it seems that some were the first time I felt it. It was crazy”,

The continuity in the game was very welcomed by the wife of the carioca. For her, it’s another opportunity for Douglas to make new alliances, understand himself in the game and win over the public.

“Because it’s the first week of the game, it gives him time to think more about strategies. He has already said that he was feeling very lost. And it also allows people to continue to fall in love with him”, he explains.

