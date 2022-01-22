Duilio rules out Diego Costa at Corinthians: “It’s not interesting in the terms it stayed” | Corinthians

Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, ruled out this Friday, in the Live of Central do Mercado, from ge , the signing of striker Diego Costa at this time.

– Corinthians, to make it clear, is not waiting for any player. If you want to play for Corinthians, let’s talk. If not, we won’t. Wanting to play for Corinthians with a salary from Arabia is not wanting to play here. We are in our economy, our exchange rate, the real devalued. Corinthians did not make a proposal to Diego and was waiting. No, Corinthians heard, after the termination, what he intended to play here. And we are studying. I make it clear that the Corinthians will not bring Diego Costa – he said.

– It’s not interesting in the terms it stayed. He won’t play for Corinthians, only if the values ​​change. I can say that in this window he will not come to Corinthians. Great player, I like him a lot, he is the face of the club, he would help us, we are lacking. But it is an operation in which the account does not close.

The president of Corinthians guaranteed: the club will bring a striker. But he assured that it will not be with financial irresponsibility.

– I have a partner to help Diego, but who can help another athlete. Even with a sponsor paying, there’s no reason not to be responsible. Corinthians is still in the market, studying, without haste, in the same way we did last year. No problem. I’m here representing a giant club, I know they want a top-level number 9. Let’s bring it in, we’re looking for a strong player, but you have to be patient. It’s the right time to do it, which fits into the planning. But let it be within what we understand to be a good deal. In the case of Diego, today we don’t like how it was presented. He never doubted playing for Corinthians, he only listened to a wish.

According to Duilio, the club talks to a wide range of possibilities.