Eduardo and Mônica: Alice Braga overcame fear to make the film and received “hidden” help

One of the most famous songs in Brazilian popular culture, Eduardo and Mônica has just won a movie adapting the story of the couple created by Legião Urbana. Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga star in the novel and, to get into the characters, they had to undergo some transformations – the Brazilian actress of O Esquadrão Suicida received a “risky” mission to be able to play Monica and received a discreet help from her co-workers.

One of the verses of the 1986 song says that when the couple went to meet, “Mônica was on a motorcycle and Eduardo was on a camel” – well, Alice Braga I had never ridden a motorcycle and had to learn how to ride it in just a few weeks. “It was difficult because I ride a motorcycle the whole movie, I couldn’t look too nervous,” the actress said in an interview with I love cinema. To learn to drive so fast, she had to go undercover.

“I started riding my motorcycle secretly because I was doing The Queen of the South series and I only had two weeks to rehearse and start filming. [Eduardo e Mônica]. I learned in secret with the stuntmen of The Queen of the South, they taught me between filming”, said Alice. Since 2016, the actress has starred in the American series, which is available on Netflix. In the plot, she is Teresa, a Mexican woman who, after the death of her drug-dealing boyfriend, takes refuge in the United States, where she begins to become a drug trafficker.

In addition to the concern to remain stable on the bike, the star of Eduardo and Mônica also needed to worry about his co-protagonist Gabriel Leone, which will soon return for the 2nd season of Prime Video's DOM. "We wanted to do scenes where Gabriel was on my back and I was really afraid of hurting him. It's a lot of responsibility to be with someone in the back," he revealed in the interview.





Despite the difficult task, Alice Braga said that the process was fun and important for the film – although the motorcycle is mentioned in only one verse of the song, it is an important part of Monica’s bold and independent personality. “It was very beautiful because it was important for the bike to be part of it, so I couldn’t have a relationship of fear or instability, a lack of confidence. I had a lot of fun, even now I have a motorcycle”, joked the actress.

Film Eduardo and Monica: where to watch?

Eduardo and Monica is already in Brazilian cinemas and is signed by René Sampaio, the same director of Faroeste Caboclo – and who included an easter egg of the film in the new production. In a faithful adaptation of the song by Legião Urbana, the feature tells the love story between the couple, formed by a teenager and a doctor, who have to deal with the differences in their lifestyles in order to live this iconic romance.

