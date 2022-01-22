Eletrobras (ELET3) schedules meeting to vote on privatization; check date

Business

THE electrobras (ELET3) set the date for its next Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) for February 22nd.

At the time, Eletrobras should discuss measures to make the privatization of the company, separating the assets that will not be subject to the capitalization that is expected to take place in the second quarter of this year.

The company points out that the operation on B3 (B3SA3), however, still depends on the approval of the Federal Audit Court (TCU).

At the AGE, the corporate restructuring of Eletrobras will be voted on, to keep it under the control of the Union, via the Empresa Brasileira de Participações em Energia Nuclear e Binacional (ENBpar), directly or indirectly, in Eletronuclear and in the binational hydroelectric plant of Itaipu.

The price stipulated for Itaipu, of R$ 1.2 billion, and the conditions for the ENBPar take over Eletronuclear and other government programs that will not be privatized, such as the São Francisco River revitalization program, the Electric Energy Research Center (Cepel) and the electric energy cost reduction program in the Legal Amazon.

On January 11, the state-owned company informed that it intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a follow-on registration application — a global public offering for the distribution of shares and American Depositary Receipts (ADR) — in the second quarter of 2022.

The offer cited by the electric company is part of the privatization of Eletrobras.

the issuance of Eletrobras shares seeks to reduce the Union’s share in the company’s capital to 45%, considering voting shares.

Currently, the Union has a 72% interest in the company’s capital stock.

the amount of actions ordinary and of ADRs that will be offered, as well as the indicative price range, has not yet been determined. The offer must be approved by its shareholders and competent bodies.

Eletrobras privatization will boost investments, says president

According to the speech of president of Eletrobras , Rodrigo Limp Nascimento, one of the main reasons for the company’s capitalization process is to expand its capacity to investments.

The executive highlights that the strategic planning of the state-owned predicts that Eletrobras, without capitalization, will be able to invest around R$95 billion by 2035.

“On the horizon with capitalization, these investments reach around R$ 200 billion”, said Nascimento, in a virtual public hearing on the privatization process promoted by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

Investment plan

The state-owned company’s Business and Management Master Plan 2022-2026 was released at the end of 2021, in mid-December – with a strong focus on privatization.

In addition, among the goals for 2022, the electric includes 164 megawatts (MW) generation expansion and 193 kilometers in transmission expansion. In addition, also for next year, the company intends to have revenue from other businesses of 3.47% in relation to recurring revenue.

Among the strategic guidelines, Eletrobras intends to:

Multiply the generation of value and expand the investment capacity;

Create value by increasing the efficiency of Generation & Transmission (G&T) assets and consolidating leadership in the segment, with a focus on clean energy;

Lead sales with attractive margins and efficient risk management;

Invest in new businesses focused on energy, participating in the consolidation of the sector.

Eletrobras’ goal is to be among the Top 3 of the IEE (Index of Electricity) of the Brazilian stock exchange.

What is ENBpar?

According to the privatization plan, ENBPar was activated on January 5th, as a company linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME). The new state-owned will be used to make privatization viable and receive the nationalized assets.

The public policies that will be in charge of ENBPar are the universalization of electric energy (Luz Para Todos), More Light for the Amazon, contracts of the Incentive Program for Alternative Sources of Electric Energy (Proinfra) and actions of the National Energy Conservation Program Electric (Procel).